Threat Stack : Announces Support for AWS Fargate

Threat Stack, a leader in cloud security and compliance for infrastructure and applications, today announced support for AWS Fargate in the Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform®. By extending its full stack security observability to AWS Fargate at both the infrastructure and application layers, Threat Stack is continuing to enhance its customers’ ability to detect threats and mitigate risk across their entire cloud ecosystem in a single, unified platform. The Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform will be available on display and available for demos at AWS re:Invent 2019 in booth 2835.

AWS Fargate is a compute engine for Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) that allows users to run containers without having to manage servers or clusters. By supporting workloads within AWS Fargate managed containers, Threat Stack is ensuring customers maintain visibility and control while they achieve the business-benefits of the cloud and AWS Fargate.

With support for applications running in AWS Fargate, Threat Stack customers can monitor the security of applications deployed in AWS Fargate and block attacks in near real-time. At the infrastructure layer, Threat Stack customers will be able to achieve deep insight into workloads that are hosted on AWS Fargate. The Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform and Cloud SecOps Program℠ can then correlate security telemetry across their entire cloud infrastructure, providing customers with a complete understanding of their environment and enabling them to proactively reduce risk.

“Threat Stack is dedicated to helping our customers achieve full stack security observability with the latest offerings in cloud infrastructure like AWS Fargate,” said Brian Ahern, CEO, Threat Stack. “With full support for AWS Fargate from the Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform, our customers have the flexibility to utilize managed container services while maintaining the same security observability they have in other layers of their cloud infrastructure.”

The Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform provides customers with full stack security observability from the cloud management console, host, containers, orchestration, managed container services, and serverless layers. By correlating security telemetry from the entire cloud ecosystem, Threat Stack customers can take meaningful action to proactively reduce risk and respond to threats in near real time. AWS Fargate support is available to Threat Stack customers now as part of a beta program and will be generally available in early 2020.

