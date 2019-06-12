Threat Stack : and JASK Partner to Reduce Time to Respond to Security Incidents Across Entire Customer Security Infrastructure

Combination of JASK ASOC cloud-native SIEM and Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform to Speed Incident Response Times and Improve Productivity

Threat Stack, the leader in cloud security and compliance for infrastructure and applications, and JASK, the provider of the industry’s first cloud-native SIEM platform, today announced a partnership designed to help security operations teams reduce the time and effort needed to detect and respond to cloud security incidents identified by the Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform®.

“Cloud sprawl is a major issue with businesses that creates blind spots for IT and security teams,” said Rob Fry, CTO, JASK. “With Threat Stack, our customers gain in-depth insights across their cloud infrastructure, including hosts, containers, container orchestration, and applications, and can implement automated security policies to empower analysts to focus on high-value risk-reduction activities.”

As the leader in cloud security and compliance for infrastructure and applications, Threat Stack helps businesses proactively reduce risk and respond to security incidents by providing contextual insight based on signals from across the entire cloud infrastructure stack, from the cloud management console to the application layer.

When Threat Stack’s platform is paired with the JASK ASOC cloud-native SIEM platform, joint customers will be able to automate the correlation and analysis of threat intelligence, enabling security analysts to become proactive threat hunters and drastically reducing the time needed to investigate incidents.

“Providing the powerful cloud security telemetry generated by the Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform to JASK’s cloud-native SIEM is a powerful combination,” said Brian M. Ahern, CEO, Threat Stack. “It enables our joint customers to correlate signals from across the cloud stack with other security tools to quickly identify and remediate threats across the entire security ecosystem.”

To learn more about how the Threat Stack and JASK integration can help businesses secure their cloud infrastructure, visit https://resources.threatstack.com/datasheets/jask-and-threat-stack.

About Threat Stack

Threat Stack is the leader in cloud security and compliance for infrastructure and applications, helping global enterprises securely leverage the business benefits of the cloud with proactive risk identification and real-time threat detection across cloud workloads. The Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform® delivers full stack security observability across the cloud management console, host, container, orchestration, managed containers, and serverless layers. Threat Stack provides the flexibility to consume telemetry within existing security workflows — or manages it with you through the Threat Stack Cloud SecOps ProgramSM so you can respond to security incidents and improve your organization’s cloud security posture over time.

For more information or to schedule a free demo, visit threatstack.com.

About JASK

JASK is modernizing security operations by delivering an advanced SIEM platform that provides better visibility, better automation and a better architecture. Built on cloud-native technologies, the JASK ASOC platform streamlines security analyst workflows by automating many of the repetitive tasks that restrict productivity, freeing them for higher-value roles like threat hunting and vulnerability management, while addressing the escalating talent shortage. www.jask.com

