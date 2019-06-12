Threat Stack : and JASK Partner to Reduce Time to Respond to Security Incidents Across Entire Customer Security Infrastructure

Threat
“Cloud sprawl is a major issue with businesses that creates blind spots
for IT and security teams,” said Rob Fry, CTO, JASK. “With Threat Stack,
our customers gain in-depth insights across their cloud infrastructure,
including hosts, containers, container orchestration, and applications,
and can implement automated security policies to empower analysts to
focus on high-value risk-reduction activities.”
As the leader in cloud security and compliance for infrastructure and
applications, Threat Stack helps businesses proactively reduce risk and
respond to security incidents by providing contextual insight based on
signals from across the entire cloud infrastructure stack, from the
cloud management console to the application layer.
When Threat Stack’s platform is paired with the JASK
ASOC cloud-native SIEM platform, joint customers will be able to
automate the correlation and analysis of threat intelligence, enabling
security analysts to become proactive threat hunters and drastically
reducing the time needed to investigate incidents.
“Providing the powerful cloud security telemetry generated by the Threat
Stack Cloud Security Platform to JASK’s cloud-native SIEM is a powerful
combination,” said Brian M. Ahern, CEO, Threat Stack. “It enables our
joint customers to correlate signals from across the cloud stack with
other security tools to quickly identify and remediate threats across
the entire security ecosystem.”
To learn more about how the Threat Stack and JASK integration can help
businesses secure their cloud infrastructure, visit https://resources.threatstack.com/datasheets/jask-and-threat-stack.
About Threat Stack
Threat Stack is the leader in cloud security and compliance for
infrastructure and applications, helping global enterprises securely
leverage the business benefits of the cloud with proactive risk
identification and real-time threat detection across cloud workloads.
The Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform® delivers full stack
security observability across the cloud management console, host,
container, orchestration, managed containers, and serverless layers.
Threat Stack provides the flexibility to consume telemetry within
existing security workflows — or manages it with you through the Threat
Stack Cloud SecOps ProgramSM so you can respond to
security incidents and improve your organization’s cloud security
posture over time.
For more information or to schedule a free demo, visit threatstack.com.
About JASK
JASK is modernizing security operations by delivering an advanced SIEM
platform that provides better visibility, better automation and a better
architecture. Built on cloud-native technologies, the JASK ASOC platform
streamlines security analyst workflows by automating many of the
repetitive tasks that restrict productivity, freeing them for
higher-value roles like threat hunting and vulnerability management,
while addressing the escalating talent shortage. www.jask.com
