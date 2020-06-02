Log in
ThreatConnect Expands Presence to the Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) through Strategic Partnership with Spire Solutions

06/02/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Relationship brings industry’s only intelligence-driven security operations solutions to Large Enterprise and Governments in region

ThreatConnect, Inc.®, provider of the industry’s only intelligence-driven security operations solutions, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Spire Solutions, the leading and value added disruptive distributor to the Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC) and the greater Middle East. Under the terms of the agreement, Spire Solutions will offer the full suite of ThreatConnect’s security operations solutions which include its award-winning Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) and industry-best Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Platform. These offerings further expand Spire Solutions’ ability to help clients assess and mitigate cyber risk. Demand for ThreatConnect is surging in the GCC and Middle East and this relationship extends the company’s ability to serve this market demand.

With this agreement, ThreatConnect will integrate into Spire’s extensive portfolio of cyber threat intelligence services and technologies, and specialized solutions that bridge the gap between the cyber and kinetic worlds. With more than 12 years in the industry, Spire has served global technology partners and customers with the most comprehensive suite of security solutions in the GCC and Middle East. The partnership expands ThreatConnect’s ability to support the needs of clients in the region by providing dedicated local assets at Spire’s offices to manage all aspects of client engagement.

“As large enterprises and Governments look to strengthen and streamline their security operations, demand for ThreatConnect is at an all time high,” said Adam Vincent, Chief Executive Officer at ThreatConnect. “Our unique approach of delivering enriched, context-filled threat intelligence along with comprehensive analytics, seamless automation and orchestration, and workflows and case management, enhances the effectiveness of the entire security team and security ecosystem. Our operations are expanding globally and meeting the needs of clients in the GCC and Middle East is a top priority. Spire Solutions is one of the most respected firms in this region and partnering with them was the only logical choice.”

“At Spire Solutions we are very selective of the technology companies we partner with,” said Rami Refaat, senior product manager of Spire Solutions. “We work only with a select group of market leaders whose solutions are in high demand from our clients. Our clients are looking for the benefits of TIP and SOAR in one seamless solution and ThreatConnect has a unique advantage amongst competitors in this regard. They are the definitive market leader and we are proud to represent them to our clients.”

ThreatConnect is the only security operations platform with comprehensive intelligence, analytics, automation, orchestration, and workflow capabilities native within a single solution. Built for security teams at all maturity levels, ThreatConnect enables organizations to harness threat intelligence and distill it down into actionable insights; benefit from the collective knowledge and talents across their security teams; develop and refine security processes; and enhance the efficacy of technologies across their security ecosystem.

About Spire Solutions:

Spire Solutions is a leader in cyber security solutions and services exclusively representing the world’s bleeding-edge IT security technologies. Driven by a strong dedication to customer success, Spire Solutions has built a reputation of being the preferred security partner in the Middle East and is all set to build a similar reputation in Africa as well.

About ThreatConnect:

ThreatConnect, Inc. provides a proactive and efficient approach to security by enabling enhanced detection, shortened response, and reduced risk. Designed by analysts but built for the entire team (security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and security leadership), ThreatConnect’s intelligence-driven security operations platform is the only solution available today with intelligence, automation, analytics, and workflows in a single platform. To learn more about our threat intelligence platform (TIP) or security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solutions, visit www.ThreatConnect.com.


