ThreatConnect Launches Brand and Identity Redefine

02/25/2019 | 10:31am EST

Update Reflects Company’s Position in the Marketplace and Expanding Security Platform

ThreatConnect Inc.®, provider of the industry's only intelligence-driven security operations platform, is proud to announce today the launch of a redefined corporate brand identity and website. These changes stem from the company growing its industry-awarded threat intelligence platform (TIP) solution to also offer a security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solution in 2017, and expanding its global reach.

Brand research determined that redefining the ThreatConnect identity, rather than completely changing the name, was the ideal decision. ThreatConnect’s reputation and brand equity established in the industry under its previous identity is a valuable asset, but no longer accurately reflected the organization’s current place in the market.

CEO Adam Vincent said, “We are very excited about our updated look! It is clean, approachable, and innovative. And, while our name remains the same, our logo and website have changed significantly to better represent who ThreatConnect is to our customers and the value we bring to the industry.”

Using the tagline, “Designed by Analysts, Built for the Team™”, ThreatConnect’s newly-redesigned website offers increased functionality, features easy-to-navigate pages, and updated, targeted messaging. The visual design and layout are structured to provide a seamless user experience, with the main pages divided by business vertical, individual security team role, and need. The site also highlights the company’s expanded service offerings.

As ThreatConnect is designed to work effortlessly across teams and technologies, the new logo is intended to convey a theme of motion and convergence. It shows motion through its curve, and is furthered by the flow of the background illustrations on the website. Movement is communicated through the illustration and color gradient as well, providing a sense of momentum.

Said Vincent, “Our commitment to our customers and partners remains ThreatConnect’s highest priority. By redefining our brand, it more accurately reflects what we have been building all along - the best security platform and services available to the industry today.”

About ThreatConnect:

ThreatConnect, Inc. provides a proactive and efficient approach to security by enabling enhanced detection, shortened response, and reduced risk. Designed by analysts but built for the entire team (security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and security leadership), ThreatConnect’s intelligence-driven security operations platform is the only solution available today with intelligence, automation, analytics, and workflows in a single platform. To learn more about our threat intelligence platform (TIP) or security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solutions, visit www.ThreatConnect.com.


© Business Wire 2019
