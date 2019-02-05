ThreatConnect Recognized on 2019 Best Places to Work in Virginia List

Virginia Business and Best Companies Group name ThreatConnect as one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia

ThreatConnect, Inc.®, provider of the industry's only extensible, intelligence-driven security operations platform, today announced that it was named as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Virginia. ThreatConnect is ranked 17th overall on the annual list created by Virginia Business and Best Companies Group.

The 2019 Best Places to Work in Virginia list is made up of 100 companies. This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses.

“At ThreatConnect, we’re committed to creating a culture that encourages innovation, fosters growth and celebrates successes together – big or small,” said Adam Vincent, CEO and co-founder of ThreatConnect. “We’re honored to be named a top place to work in Virginia and will continue to build a company we all enjoy being a part of.”

This news comes on the heels of several notable recognitions, including ThreatConnect named as one of Washington Business Journal’s 75 Fastest Growing Companies of 2018 – ranking 57 overall, Vincent named to Washington Business Journal’s 2018 Power 100, a list of the 100 most influential business leaders in the D.C. region, and ThreatConnect recognized as a 2018 Inc. 5000 recipient – ranking 1891 overall.

About ThreatConnect

ThreatConnect, Inc. provides a proactive and efficient approach to security by enabling enhanced detection, shortened response, and reduced risk. Designed by analysts but built for the entire team (security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and security leadership), ThreatConnect’s intelligence-driven security operations platform is the only solution available today with intelligence, automation, analytics, and workflows in a single platform. To learn more about our threat intelligence platform (TIP) or security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solutions, visit www.ThreatConnect.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005126/en/