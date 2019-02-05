ThreatConnect Recognized on 2019 Best Places to Work in Virginia List

ThreatConnect,
Inc.®, provider of the industry's only extensible,
intelligence-driven security operations platform, today announced that
it was named as one of the 2019
Best Places to Work in Virginia. ThreatConnect is ranked 17th
overall on the annual list created by Virginia Business and Best
Companies Group.
The 2019 Best Places to Work in Virginia list is made up
of 100 companies. This statewide survey and awards program is
designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment
in Virginia, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses.
“At ThreatConnect, we’re committed to creating a culture that encourages
innovation, fosters growth and celebrates successes together – big or
small,” said Adam Vincent, CEO and co-founder of ThreatConnect. “We’re
honored to be named a top place to work in Virginia and will continue to
build a company we all enjoy being a part of.”
This news comes on the heels of several notable recognitions, including
ThreatConnect named as one of Washington Business Journal’s 75
Fastest Growing Companies of 2018 – ranking 57 overall, Vincent
named to Washington Business Journal’s 2018 Power
100, a list of the 100 most influential business leaders in the D.C.
region, and ThreatConnect recognized as a 2018 Inc.
5000 recipient – ranking 1891 overall.
About ThreatConnect
ThreatConnect, Inc. provides a proactive and efficient approach to
security by enabling enhanced detection, shortened response, and reduced
risk. Designed by analysts but built for the entire team (security
operations, threat intelligence, incident response and security
leadership), ThreatConnect’s intelligence-driven security operations
platform is the only solution available today with intelligence,
automation, analytics, and workflows in a single platform. To learn more
about our threat intelligence platform (TIP) or security orchestration,
automation, and response (SOAR) solutions, visit www.ThreatConnect.com.
