ThreatConnect Releases New Pricing and Packaging of its Intelligence-Driven Security Operations Platform

03/05/2019 | 10:31am EST

New Packaging and Services Offerings Appeal to the Broader Security Team

Disrupting the cybersecurity industry since 2011, ThreatConnect, Inc.®, provider of the industry’s only intelligence-driven security operations platform, is proud to announce its new product packaging designed to bring value to all members of the security team: threat intelligence, incident response, security operations, and security leadership.

In 2017, ThreatConnect introduced its suite of products designed for organizations of all maturity levels. As organizations of different sizes and types used the platform, certain patterns in usage started to emerge. Every member of the team benefited from threat intel, automation, orchestration, and workflow features. They just leveraged them in different ways. To provide all features to all users, ThreatConnect made the decision to re-package the Platform.

Andy Pendergast, VP of Product said, “When deciding to offer all features and capabilities to all customers, we considered the needs of the entire security team and how to bring them the most value. We thought through how each department could benefit from utilizing threat intelligence, automating smarter processes across every aspect of security operations and incident response. And, in turn how knowledge learned from operations could become threat intelligence.”

In its new packaging, ThreatConnect will offer all Platform capabilities and features to their dedicated cloud and on-premises customers including:

  • Automate & orchestrate all your processes end-to-end with Playbooks
  • Validate threats with real-world intel from CALTM (Collective Analytics Layer)
  • Query indicators & reports from 100+ OSINT sources, industry blogs, and your premium intelligence feeds
  • Monitor critical data with custom dashboards
  • Build custom applications with an in-platform App Builder
  • Scale easily with multiple deployment options
  • Measure ROI and other metrics for security operations, incident response, and threat intelligence
  • Manage tasks and workflow across the entire team

ThreatConnect’s multi-tenant cloud customers will have access to most threat intelligence, automation, and analytics capabilities but not to certain orchestration features.

Also new for 2019, ThreatConnect is now offering professional services as a value-add for customers, including tailored additional training, workshops, and services needed to complement security teams. Courses can help novice teams mature their tradecraft and build out a security program, while advanced teams will be taught how to take full advantage of the platform with custom application production and implementation.

Said Pendergast, “We have seen the market mature over the past couple of years. Security teams want to be less siloed and more effective. Our goal is to help them get there. We feel this updated packaging will allow our current and future customers - all members of the security team - to work better together.”

The company has grandfathered its current products, so existing customers may choose to stay with their current licensing. The new pricing and packaging is available for license immediately.

About ThreatConnect:

ThreatConnect, Inc. provides a proactive and efficient approach to security by enabling enhanced detection, shortened response, and reduced risk. Designed by analysts but built for the entire team (security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and security leadership), ThreatConnect’s intelligence-driven security operations platform is the only solution available today with intelligence, automation, analytics, and workflows in a single platform. To learn more about our threat intelligence platform (TIP) or security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solutions, visit www.ThreatConnect.com.


© Business Wire 2019
