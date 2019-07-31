ThreatQuotient : Expands Global Footprint Through New Partnerships

Three New Distributor Agreements Broaden the Reach of ThreatQuotient’s Security Operations Solutions

ThreatQuotient™, a leading security operations platform innovator, today announced new partnerships with global distributors Ectacom, Nihon Cornet and StarLink. Following international expansions into Central Europe and Australia in 2018, ThreatQuotient’s latest value added distributor (VAD) agreements leverage an extensive network of channel partners and solution providers to broaden the reach of their security operations platform across the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Japan and China. Additionally, ThreatQuotient has expanded its office in the UK and doubled the size of their offices in Virginia and Maryland.

Actionable threat intelligence is becoming more and more critical to the success of an organization’s cybersecurity strategy. ThreatQuotient’s portfolio of solutions is designed with partners in mind, and will allow customers to handle incidents and reduce risk more efficiently based on their unique priorities. The ThreatQ™ platform supports multiple use cases including incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage, vulnerability management and serving as a threat intelligence platform. ThreatQ Investigations, the industry’s first cyber security situation room, embeds visualization and documentation in a shared environment so that teams and team members can accelerate investigation and response through collaboration and coordination.

“ThreatQuotient recognizes the value of the channel, and we are committed to our partners and to develop mutually beneficial relationships. We are very proud to continue our global expansion through new distributor agreements with Ectacom, Nihon Cornet and StarLink,” says Haig Colter, Director of Alliances at ThreatQuotient. “We continue to innovate and provide our partners with the tools they need – reliable products and programs – to meet and exceed their sales goals. ThreatQuotient is eager to continue growing and meeting international demand for security operations solutions.”

ThreatQuotient’s solutions improve efficiency and response times by breaking down silos and enable teams to share intelligence and tasks easily, allowing partners to provide the appropriate solutions to the many teams within an organization responsible for security – Security Operations Center (SOC), Incident Response (IR), Risk Management, Vulnerability Management, Endpoint and Network teams, to name a few. With the largest and most in-depth set of integrations in the industry, the vendor agnostic ThreatQ platform works seamlessly with and complements a wide range of solutions that channel partners may offer, including tools for enrichment and analysis, orchestration, sensors, SIEM and log management, ticketing and intelligence feeds.

“Traditional security systems and strategies do not have the threat-centric approach needed to truly secure today’s organizations. ThreatQuotient enables customers to accelerate their security operations and proactively manage incidents and respond with precision,” said Nidal Othman, Co-Founder and Managing Director, StarLink. “Security incidents will only continue to rise, and attackers will use the overload of alerts against enterprises they wish to target. It is a pleasure to partner with ThreatQuotient and bring their market-leading capabilities to more organizations across the globe.”

In the first half of 2019, ThreatQuotient was recognized several times for leadership in IT innovation. Most recently, the company was named to the CRN Emerging Vendors List for the fourth consecutive year. Previously, ThreatQuotient was included on the 2019 Channel Chiefs List for the second time, and the 2019 Partner Program Guide for the channel program’s success to date. Additionally, ThreatQuotient’s SVP of Sales, Gigi Schumm, was named the winner of the third annual Women in Sales Executive Leadership Award by the Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES). To learn more about ThreatQuotient’s award-winning solutions or channel program, schedule a meeting with us in person at Black Hat USA between August 6-8, 2019.

About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient’s mission is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations through a threat-centric platform. By integrating an organization’s existing processes and technologies into a single security architecture, ThreatQuotient accelerates and simplifies investigations and collaboration within and across teams and tools. Through automation, prioritization and visualization, ThreatQuotient’s solutions reduce noise and highlight top priority threats to provide greater focus and decision support for limited resources. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe and APAC. For more information, visit https://threatquotient.com.

