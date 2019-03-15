Log in
ThreatX : Recognized as a 2019 Top 25 Cybersecurity Company

03/15/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

ThreatX, the leading provider of SaaS-based web application firewall (WAF) solutions, today announced that it has been named by CIO Applications as one of the “Top 25 Cyber Security Companies 2019”. The recognition is based on an evaluation of the ThreatX platform’s ability to provide WAF security to protect not only websites, but also APIs, cloud apps, and microservices. The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of experts and members of CIO Applications' editorial board to recognize and promote technology entrepreneurship.

"We are excited to announce ThreatX as one of the Top 25 Cyber Security Companies in 2019," said Joe Phillip, Managing Editor of CIO Applications. "ThreatX is a next-gen, cloud-based WAF that can be easily and rapidly deployed to protect legacy and hybrid cloud application environments. We are pleased to recognize ThreatX as one of the Top 25 because its platform addresses the most pressing security needs of the modern enterprise, namely broad and highly accurate protection from advanced threats with minimal administrative burden for busy security teams.”

"Being named to the Top 25 Cyber Security Companies by CIO Applications is a tremendous endorsement of both our technology and our team,” said Bret Settle, CEO of ThreatX. “This recognition reflects how our behavior-based, next-generation WAF is transforming the way our customers deploy and manage their web, cloud and legacy application security. We are thrilled to be part of this elite group.”

About CIO Applications
CIO Applications is a technology magazine, published from Silicon Valley, CA, that is a prime platform for CIOs to discuss innovative enterprise solutions. It is a medium that helps upcoming enterprise IT vendors to engage and showcase their solutions for enterprises. CIO Applications helps technology leaders by providing analysis on new technologies and gives a better understanding of the role that enterprise solutions play in achieving the business goals. For more information, visit http://www.cioapplications.com/

About ThreatX
ThreatX is the only SaaS-based web application firewall (WAF) solution that enables enterprises to confidently secure all their web applications against a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Purpose built for the hybrid-cloud, ThreatX delivers complete visibility and the most precise threat detection and neutralization capabilities available by combining progressive behavior profiling, collective threat intelligence, and deep analytics with a managed service. ThreatX eliminates the false positives and maintenance burdens associated with 1st generation WAFs and static, rule-based solutions.

Learn more about ThreatX here and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
