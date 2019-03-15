ThreatX : Recognized as a 2019 Top 25 Cybersecurity Company

ThreatX,
the leading provider of SaaS-based web application firewall (WAF)
solutions, today announced that it has been named by CIO Applications as
one of the “Top 25 Cyber Security Companies 2019”. The recognition is
based on an evaluation of the ThreatX platform’s ability to provide WAF
security to protect not only websites, but also APIs, cloud apps, and
microservices. The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of
experts and members of CIO Applications' editorial board to recognize
and promote technology entrepreneurship.
"We are excited to announce ThreatX as one of the Top 25 Cyber Security
Companies in 2019," said Joe Phillip, Managing Editor of CIO
Applications. "ThreatX is a next-gen, cloud-based WAF that can be easily
and rapidly deployed to protect legacy and hybrid cloud application
environments. We are pleased to recognize ThreatX as one of the Top 25
because its platform addresses the most pressing security needs of the
modern enterprise, namely broad and highly accurate protection from
advanced threats with minimal administrative burden for busy security
teams.”
"Being named to the Top 25 Cyber Security Companies by CIO Applications
is a tremendous endorsement of both our technology and our team,” said
Bret Settle, CEO of ThreatX. “This recognition reflects how our
behavior-based, next-generation WAF is transforming the way our
customers deploy and manage their web, cloud and legacy application
security. We are thrilled to be part of this elite group.”
About CIO Applications
CIO Applications is a technology
magazine, published from Silicon Valley, CA, that is a prime platform
for CIOs to discuss innovative enterprise solutions. It is a medium that
helps upcoming enterprise IT vendors to engage and showcase their
solutions for enterprises. CIO Applications helps technology leaders by
providing analysis on new technologies and gives a better understanding
of the role that enterprise solutions play in achieving the business
goals. For more information, visit http://www.cioapplications.com/
About ThreatX
ThreatX is the only SaaS-based web application
firewall (WAF) solution that enables enterprises to confidently secure
all their web applications against a rapidly evolving threat landscape.
Purpose built for the hybrid-cloud, ThreatX delivers complete visibility
and the most precise threat detection and neutralization capabilities
available by combining progressive behavior profiling, collective threat
intelligence, and deep analytics with a managed service. ThreatX
eliminates the false positives and maintenance burdens associated with
1st generation WAFs and static, rule-based solutions.
