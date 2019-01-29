ThreatX : Taps Cybersecurity Veteran Chris Brazdziunas to Accelerate Innovation

Industry Veteran Joins SaaS-Based Web Application Firewall Provider as Chief Product Officer

ThreatX, the leading provider of SaaS-based web application firewall (WAF) solutions, today announced the appointment of Chris Brazdziunas as Chief Product Officer. Brazdziunas will lead the advancement of ThreatX’s behavior-based, attacker-centric WAF, working closely with customers and the leadership team to ensure the technology continues to stay a step ahead of today’s rapidly evolving security threats.

Legacy WAF solutions are unable to keep pace with the modern threat landscape, and while nearly 75% of organizations use a WAF, nearly 80% will be compromised1, surfacing a large gap in protection. ThreatX addresses this critical gap by enabling enterprises to maintain and scale full threat protection via a variety of deployment models. Its behavior-based approach builds a dynamic profile of threat actors as they target web applications, only alerting and neutralizing when a threat actor's behavior becomes malicious. This greatly increases threat detection efficacy, reducing false positives and freeing security teams to focus on other initiatives. Among the global organizations who rely upon ThreatX for their web application security are BMC Software, Denver Health, GHX, and Kroenke Sports and Entertainment.

Bringing Brazdziunas on board enables ThreatX’s rapidly growing list of enterprise customers to protect their applications from increasingly sophisticated threats. Under her leadership, the company will further enhance its product line beyond traditional next-gen WAF capabilities and ensure it continues to be the ideal solution to secure application environments as they migrate to the cloud and leverage DevOps processes. Prior to joining ThreatX, Brazdziunas was Vice President of Products for leading SIEM provider LogRhythm, and has also held product and engineering positions at numerous other software organizations. Additionally, Brazdziunas is an active member in the Women in Security group at the Denver, CO chapter of the ISSA where she works to advance the leadership and professional development of women cybersecurity professionals.

With her deep cybersecurity industry knowledge and experience devising go-to-market strategies for global enterprises, Brazdziunas brings invaluable expertise that will help ThreatX build upon its strong growth foundation.

Quotes

“Chris is the latest in a number of strategic hires that provide ThreatX with an unrivaled depth of industry acumen and experience in building market-leading organizations. She is a fantastic addition to our team and will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our WAF platform to deliver innovations that protect our customers from the most advanced cyber threats.”

Bret Settle, Co-Founder and CEO, ThreatX

“The only certainty in our chaotic security environment is that an attack is a matter of when, not if. As such, it’s vital that companies move beyond the antiquated approach characterized by static rules and signatures and adopt a behavior and risk-based solution to web application security. ThreatX has already distinguished itself in this area, delivering highly accurate, easy to deploy application protection that reduces the burden on security teams. I look forward to helping the company build upon this strong foundation and cement its reputation as a truly next-generation WAF provider.”

Chris Brazdziunas, Chief Product Officer, ThreatX

About ThreatX

ThreatX is the only SaaS-based web application firewall (WAF) solution that enables enterprises to confidently secure all their web applications against a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Purpose built for the hybrid-cloud, ThreatX delivers complete visibility and the most precise threat detection and neutralization capabilities available by combining progressive behavior profiling, collective threat intelligence, and deep analytics with a managed service. ThreatX eliminates the false positives and maintenance burdens associated with 1st generation WAFs and static, rule-based solutions.

