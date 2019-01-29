ThreatX : Taps Cybersecurity Veteran Chris Brazdziunas to Accelerate Innovation

ThreatX,
the leading provider of SaaS-based web application firewall (WAF)
solutions, today announced the appointment of Chris
Brazdziunas as Chief Product Officer. Brazdziunas will lead the
advancement of ThreatX’s behavior-based, attacker-centric WAF, working
closely with customers and the leadership team to ensure the technology
continues to stay a step ahead of today’s rapidly evolving security
threats.
Legacy WAF solutions are unable to keep pace with the modern threat
landscape, and while nearly 75% of organizations use a WAF, nearly 80%
will be compromised1, surfacing a large gap in protection.
ThreatX addresses this critical gap by enabling enterprises to maintain
and scale full threat protection via a variety of deployment models. Its
behavior-based approach builds a dynamic profile of threat actors as
they target web applications, only alerting and neutralizing when a
threat actor's behavior becomes malicious. This greatly increases threat
detection efficacy, reducing false positives and freeing security teams
to focus on other initiatives. Among the global organizations who rely
upon ThreatX for their web application security are BMC Software, Denver
Health, GHX, and Kroenke Sports and Entertainment.
Bringing Brazdziunas on board enables ThreatX’s rapidly growing list of
enterprise customers to protect their applications from increasingly
sophisticated threats. Under her leadership, the company will further
enhance its product line beyond traditional next-gen WAF capabilities
and ensure it continues to be the ideal solution to secure application
environments as they migrate to the cloud and leverage DevOps processes.
Prior to joining ThreatX, Brazdziunas was Vice President of Products for
leading SIEM provider LogRhythm, and has also held product and
engineering positions at numerous other software organizations.
Additionally, Brazdziunas is an active member in the Women
in Security group at the Denver, CO chapter of the ISSA where she
works to advance the leadership and professional development of women
cybersecurity professionals.
With her deep cybersecurity industry knowledge and experience devising
go-to-market strategies for global enterprises, Brazdziunas brings
invaluable expertise that will help ThreatX build upon its strong growth
foundation.
Quotes
“Chris is the latest in a number of strategic hires that provide ThreatX
with an unrivaled depth of industry acumen and experience in building
market-leading organizations. She is a fantastic addition to our team
and will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our WAF platform to
deliver innovations that protect our customers from the most advanced
cyber threats.”
Bret Settle, Co-Founder and CEO, ThreatX
“The only certainty in our chaotic security environment is that an
attack is a matter of when, not if. As such, it’s vital that companies
move beyond the antiquated approach characterized by static rules and
signatures and adopt a behavior and risk-based solution to web
application security. ThreatX has already distinguished itself in this
area, delivering highly accurate, easy to deploy application protection
that reduces the burden on security teams. I look forward to helping the
company build upon this strong foundation and cement its reputation as a
truly next-generation WAF provider.”
Chris Brazdziunas, Chief Product Officer, ThreatX
About ThreatX
ThreatX is the only SaaS-based web application
firewall (WAF) solution that enables enterprises to confidently secure
all their web applications against a rapidly evolving threat landscape.
Purpose built for the hybrid-cloud, ThreatX delivers complete visibility
and the most precise threat detection and neutralization capabilities
available by combining progressive behavior profiling, collective threat
intelligence, and deep analytics with a managed service. ThreatX
eliminates the false positives and maintenance burdens associated with
1st generation WAFs and static, rule-based solutions.
Learn more about ThreatX here and
connect on Twitter
and LinkedIn.
1Ponemon
Institute, Trends in the Cost of Web Applications and Denial of
Service Attacks
