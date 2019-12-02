Three Aspen Dental Practice Owners Named to American Academy of Clear Aligners' Board of Directors

Three Aspen Dental practice owners – Dr. Ashley Keen of Florida, Dr. Kurt Losier of Indiana, and Dr. Nathan Oakes of Maine - were recently named to the board of directors for the American Academy of Clear Aligners (AACA), news that was announced in fall issue of The Journal of the American Academy of Clear Aligners.

“Dr. Keen, Dr. Losier and Dr. Oakes have quickly become leaders in clear aligner therapy, embracing the benefits that it brings to their patients in creating healthier, happier smiles,” said Dr. David Galler, president of the AACA board and senior vice president of orthodontic clinical support for Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI). “I’m excited about their addition to the AACA board, which will bring valuable insight and new perspective to our already-impressive ranks.”

Originally from Philadelphia, Dr. Ashley Keen spent much of her early life in Florida and attended the University of Miami. She earned her DDS from the Louisiana State University School of Dentistry (LSUSD), where she was a member of the Kells Honor Society and was awarded the Allan P. Rappold Award for Excellence in Operative Dentistry and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry Certificate of Recognition. After dental school, Dr. Keen moved back to Florida to join Aspen Dental in its Sun City location where she quickly became a partner. She was recognized and credentialed as a Fellow in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists and in 2017 was recognized as “Mentor of the Year” for Aspen Dental.

After graduating summa cum laude from Ball State University in 2004, Dr. Kurt Losier attended the Indiana University School of Dentistry, and graduated in 2008. He owns nine Aspen Dental offices in north central and northeastern Indiana, where he is the leading Invisalign provider in the Aspen Dental Nation. His primary focus is on implant and Clear Aligner dentistry. He is a member of the American Dental Association and an active board member in the Isaac Knapp District Dental Society.

Dr. Nathan Oakes is a native of Portland, Maine and graduated from the University of Maine in 2008. He attended Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. In 2013, Dr. Oakes returned to Portland and he and his wife, Dr. Laura Oakes, now own and run three active Aspen Dental offices in southern Maine. The Oakes were awarded with the Aspen “Walk the Talk” award for their leadership in fostering a positive culture of pride and commitment to education in their offices.

Drs. Keen, Losier and Oakes join about 40 other Board members who teach and practice in New York, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Puerto Rico, Texas and everywhere in between. The founders and members of the American Academy of Clear Aligners believe in achieving beautiful Cosmetic Dentistry through tooth movement, not tooth reduction. The AACA is composed of dentists across North America who embrace the use of Clear Aligner Orthodontic Therapy. The comprehensive list of Board members may be found here.

More information on Aspen Dental’s Invisalign offerings can be found at aspendental.com/invisalign.

