Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Three Aspen Dental Practice Owners Named to American Academy of Clear Aligners' Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 10:15am EST

Three Aspen Dental practice owners – Dr. Ashley Keen of Florida, Dr. Kurt Losier of Indiana, and Dr. Nathan Oakes of Maine - were recently named to the board of directors for the American Academy of Clear Aligners (AACA), news that was announced in fall issue of The Journal of the American Academy of Clear Aligners.

“Dr. Keen, Dr. Losier and Dr. Oakes have quickly become leaders in clear aligner therapy, embracing the benefits that it brings to their patients in creating healthier, happier smiles,” said Dr. David Galler, president of the AACA board and senior vice president of orthodontic clinical support for Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI). “I’m excited about their addition to the AACA board, which will bring valuable insight and new perspective to our already-impressive ranks.”

  • Originally from Philadelphia, Dr. Ashley Keen spent much of her early life in Florida and attended the University of Miami. She earned her DDS from the Louisiana State University School of Dentistry (LSUSD), where she was a member of the Kells Honor Society and was awarded the Allan P. Rappold Award for Excellence in Operative Dentistry and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry Certificate of Recognition. After dental school, Dr. Keen moved back to Florida to join Aspen Dental in its Sun City location where she quickly became a partner. She was recognized and credentialed as a Fellow in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists and in 2017 was recognized as “Mentor of the Year” for Aspen Dental.
  • After graduating summa cum laude from Ball State University in 2004, Dr. Kurt Losier attended the Indiana University School of Dentistry, and graduated in 2008. He owns nine Aspen Dental offices in north central and northeastern Indiana, where he is the leading Invisalign provider in the Aspen Dental Nation. His primary focus is on implant and Clear Aligner dentistry. He is a member of the American Dental Association and an active board member in the Isaac Knapp District Dental Society.
  • Dr. Nathan Oakes is a native of Portland, Maine and graduated from the University of Maine in 2008. He attended Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. In 2013, Dr. Oakes returned to Portland and he and his wife, Dr. Laura Oakes, now own and run three active Aspen Dental offices in southern Maine. The Oakes were awarded with the Aspen “Walk the Talk” award for their leadership in fostering a positive culture of pride and commitment to education in their offices.

Drs. Keen, Losier and Oakes join about 40 other Board members who teach and practice in New York, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Puerto Rico, Texas and everywhere in between. The founders and members of the American Academy of Clear Aligners believe in achieving beautiful Cosmetic Dentistry through tooth movement, not tooth reduction. The AACA is composed of dentists across North America who embrace the use of Clear Aligner Orthodontic Therapy. The comprehensive list of Board members may be found here.

More information on Aspen Dental’s Invisalign offerings can be found at aspendental.com/invisalign.

About Aspen Dental Offices

Aspen Dental-branded practices are committed to breaking down the barriers so that patients can get the care they need today. With close to 800 offices in 42 states, Aspen Dental practices provide a wide range of general dentistry and denture-related services and offer patient-friendly programs and services, including convenient locations, onsite labs and extended hours. Together, Aspen Dental practices cared for nearly 1.8 million patients in 2018.

About Aspen Dental Management Inc.

With an innovative model that takes care of non-clinical business and administrative services so that providers are free to focus on patient care, the team at ADMI is driven by one overarching purpose: To care for the people who care for the patients. ADMI makes it easier for clinicians to have the careers they've always dreamed of, delivering care to their patients with the support of a team of experienced business professionals who are committed to making their practices a success. Support provided by ADMI includes services and recommendations related to finding the right locations, leasing, acquiring equipment, accounting and marketing.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:47aDEERE MPANY : Shares Down; Bank of America Cuts to Underperform
DJ
10:46aEPIZYME : Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting to Review Tazemetostat for the Treatment of Patients with Epithelioid Sarcoma
BU
10:46aNITRO GAMES OYJ : signs new agreement with Avalanche Studios
AQ
10:46aCompany Profile for Oklo Inc.
BU
10:46aIHEARTMEDIA : Selects Nashville as Second Headquarters for iHeartRadio Digital
BU
10:45aREALOGY : Featured In RISMedia's December Cover Story
PR
10:45aInfiniti's Market Intelligence Engagement to Support the US Expansion Plan for a Metals and Mining Company | Read the Complete Success Story for Comprehensive Insights
BU
10:44aCOMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. : to Participate in the Benchmark Annual Discovery Investor Conference in NYC on December 4ᵗʰ
BU
10:43aCOLUMBIA CARE : Awarded Its First Adult Use Cannabis Retail License by State of Illinois in Chicago
BU
10:41aGRAPHICS CARD CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : List of NVIDIA 1080 & More Graphics Card Deals by Deal Stripe
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Auto Makers Say Merger Talks Are Advancing -- WSJ
5Wall Street wobbles as Trump revives trade tensions again

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group