Three Bell Capital : Named 2018 Top Defined Contribution Advisory Firm by National Association of Plan Advisors

01/31/2019 | 06:01am EST

Three Bell Capital (Three Bell), a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Silicon Valley, has been named as a 2018 Top Defined Contribution (DC) Advisory Firm by the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA).

The NAPA Top DC Advisor List is an elite group of advisory firms with a demonstrated focus on, and expertise in, managing company 401(k) / profit sharing plans. With over $1B in retirement plan assets under advisement, Three Bell has quickly grown into one of the Nation’s leading corporate retirement plan consulting firms, and one of the largest in CA.

“We’re humbled and honored to be named alongside our esteemed colleagues as one of the top retirement plan advisory firms in the US,” said Three Bell CEO, Jon Porter. “We could not have accomplished this without the trust and support of our amazing clients and business partners.”

“Corporate retirement plan advisory work is a team sport, and we are fortunate to have some of the most talented advisors and staff in the business,” said Andre Huaman, Partner and head of Three Bell’s Corporate Retirement Plan Division. “Being named a NAPA Top DC Advisory Firm is a direct reflection of their hard work, exceptional service, and innovative, technology-forward approach.”

In 2018, Mr. Huaman was selected as a delegate to the NAPA DC Forum, an exclusive gathering of the Nation’s leading retirement plan advisors formed to communicate with and brief top congressional leaders about the importance and future of US workplace retirement plans.

About Three Bell Capital

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Three Bell Capital works with entrepreneurs, venture capital firms, and high-growth technology companies to establish and manage their 401(k), cash balance and deferred comp plans, while developing comprehensive financial plans for company founders and executives. Three Bell Capital ranked #1 on the 2017 Top 100 Emerging Wealth Management Firms in the U.S. by Forbes. For more information, please visit http://www.three-bell.com/.

About NAPA and The American Retirement Association

NAPA, a sister organization of the American Retirement Association, is the only advocacy group exclusively focused on the issues that matter to retirement plan advisors. The American Retirement Association is a non-profit professional organization with two major goals: to educate all retirement plan and benefits professionals, and to create a framework of policy that gives every working American the ability to have a comfortable retirement.


© Business Wire 2019
