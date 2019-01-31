Three Bell Capital : Named 2018 Top Defined Contribution Advisory Firm by National Association of Plan Advisors

Three
Bell Capital (Three Bell), a Registered Investment Advisor
headquartered in Silicon Valley, has been named as a 2018
Top Defined Contribution (DC) Advisory Firm by the National
Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA).
The NAPA Top DC Advisor List is an elite group of advisory firms with a
demonstrated focus on, and expertise in, managing company 401(k) /
profit sharing plans. With over $1B in retirement plan assets under
advisement, Three Bell has quickly grown into one of the Nation’s
leading corporate retirement plan consulting firms, and one of the
largest in CA.
“We’re humbled and honored to be named alongside our esteemed colleagues
as one of the top retirement plan advisory firms in the US,” said Three
Bell CEO, Jon Porter. “We could not have accomplished this without the
trust and support of our amazing clients and business partners.”
“Corporate retirement plan advisory work is a team sport, and we are
fortunate to have some of the most talented advisors and staff in the
business,” said Andre Huaman, Partner and head of Three Bell’s Corporate
Retirement Plan Division. “Being named a NAPA Top DC Advisory Firm is a
direct reflection of their hard work, exceptional service, and
innovative, technology-forward approach.”
In 2018, Mr. Huaman was selected as a delegate
to the NAPA DC Forum, an exclusive gathering of the Nation’s leading
retirement plan advisors formed to communicate with and brief top
congressional leaders about the importance and future of US workplace
retirement plans.
About Three Bell Capital
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Three Bell Capital works with
entrepreneurs, venture capital firms, and high-growth technology
companies to establish and manage their 401(k), cash balance and
deferred comp plans, while developing comprehensive financial plans for
company founders and executives. Three Bell Capital ranked #1 on the
2017 Top
100 Emerging Wealth Management Firms in the U.S. by Forbes. For more
information, please visit http://www.three-bell.com/.
About NAPA and The American Retirement Association
NAPA, a sister organization of the American Retirement Association, is
the only advocacy group exclusively focused on the issues that matter to
retirement plan advisors. The American Retirement Association is a
non-profit professional organization with two major goals: to educate
all retirement plan and benefits professionals, and to create a
framework of policy that gives every working American the ability to
have a comfortable retirement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005068/en/