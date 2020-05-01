Three Companies Offering Multicloud Management Solutions Named IDC Innovators

International Data Corporation (IDC) today published an IDC Innovators report profiling three multicloud management solution providers. IDC Innovators are companies that have introduced innovative new technologies or groundbreaking business models. The three companies are CoreStack, LogicMonitor, and Pulumi.

Cloud environments, whether public or private, typically share compute resources using defined, self-service, on-demand approaches to resource provisioning and governance, so as to enable dynamic and elastic scaling and sharing of resources. Multicloud management software and SaaS offerings cover a wide range of functional capabilities required to provision, configure, manage, automate, monitor, and control enterprise compute and application environments that rely on a mix of two or more clouds.

Meanwhile, the rising use of microservices, containers, Kubernetes, and CI/CD tool chains drives new applications and updates to market quickly, but also creates high levels of operational complexity. Keeping up with these distributed and dynamic environments requires IT and CloudOps teams to improve the ways they govern, monitor, and automate all aspects of multicloud management and operations.

"Multicloud architectures that include private and public clouds are the new normal for most enterprises. Multicloud environments frequently encompass multiple generations of bare metal, virtualized, and container-based platforms and both traditional and cloud-native applications," said Mary Johnston Turner, research vice president for Cloud Management at IDC. "As use of multicloud architectures scales, and applications become more dynamic and distributed, enterprises require comprehensive automation and analytics solutions to help reduce costs, maintain performance, and reduce business risk."

The report, IDC Innovators: Multicloud Management, 2020 (IDC #US44895219), profiles three companies that offer enterprise customers innovative analytics and automation solutions to help streamline, standardize, and scale multicloud environments.

CoreStack offers enterprise customers and managed service provider (MSP) partners a unified, SaaS-delivered automation platform to apply and enforce compliance, security, cost, operational policies, and rules across multiple clouds in a highly consistent and automated manner.

offers enterprise customers and managed service provider (MSP) partners a unified, SaaS-delivered automation platform to apply and enforce compliance, security, cost, operational policies, and rules across multiple clouds in a highly consistent and automated manner. LogicMonitor provides proactive, integrated multicloud monitoring, analytics, and automation via a SaaS-delivered AIOps platform featuring predictive failure alerts, anomaly detection, and root cause analysis using machine-learning models.

provides proactive, integrated multicloud monitoring, analytics, and automation via a SaaS-delivered AIOps platform featuring predictive failure alerts, anomaly detection, and root cause analysis using machine-learning models. Pulumi offers distributed cloud engineering teams a scalable platform for defining, maintaining, and reusing policy-driven cloud automation to ensure consistent configuration policy across clouds.

About IDC Innovators

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100 million in revenue at time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

For more information about IDC Innovators research, please contact Karen Moser at kmoser@idc.com.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005329/en/