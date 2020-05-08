Log in
Three Enbridge pipelines shut after Kentucky natgas line fire

05/08/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

Three of Enbridge's pipelines were shut following a fire on the company's Line 10 segment of its Texas Eastern Natural Gas System, in Fleming County, Kentucky on May 4, the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) said on Friday.

The company said on Thursday there was no estimated timeline to return its Line 10 to service.

The PHMSA has deployed an investigator to the site of the incident, a PHMSA spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which occurred in a wooded area in Fleming County.

That shutdown stopped gas from flowing through the damaged section of pipe from the Marcellus/Utica Shale in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Before the blast about 1.2 billion cubic feet of gas was flowing through that area, according to data from Refinitiv and was now down to around zero on some days, according to data from Refinitv.

Texas Eastern has three lines between its Danville and Tompkinsville compressors in Kentucky that make up its 30-inch (76-centimeter) system. They are Lines 10, 15 and 25.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, Scott DiSavino in New York, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

