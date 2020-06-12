Three Ervin Cohen & Jessup Attorneys Named Rising Stars

Ervin Cohen & Jessup today announced that three of its attorneys have been named to the 2020 Super Lawyers’ list of Rising Stars. The “Southern California Rising Stars” selections are compiled through peer nominations and research. Lawyers chosen are 40 years old or younger or whom have been practicing for less than 10 years. Only 2% of lawyers in Southern California are selected for the distinction.

The following Ervin Cohen & Jessup attorneys have been named ‘Top Rated Attorneys in Beverly Hills’ by Super Lawyers and selected as 2020 “Southern California Rising Stars”:

Elizabeth Dryden, Real Estate – Dryden’s practice covers a broad range of real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, office, retail and other commercial leasing, financings, and joint venture and syndication formations. Her practice experience includes extensive representation of institutional and non-institutional lenders, property owners and developers, private equity investors and high-net worth individuals across all asset classes.

Karen Ho, Business Litigation – Ho advises clients on a wide range of issues, focusing primarily on complex commercial litigation. She has represented clients from a variety of industries, including real estate, food and healthcare. She also served as an integral member of a trial team in a landmark victory, securing a $100 million estate tax win in a case recognized as one of the “Top Verdicts of 2012” by the Daily Journal. Her pro bono experience includes asylum, foster care benefits, adoption, unlawful detainer and international cultural property litigation.

Pooja Nair, Business Litigation – Nair is a business litigator and problem solver with a focus on the food and beverage sector. She advises clients, including startups, on a comprehensive range of issues including trade secrets, partnership disputes, contract negotiations, employment, and licensing and franchise disputes.

“We are honored to see our attorneys recognized by their peers in the profession and by the Super Lawyers organization,” said Co-Managing Partner Randy S. Leff. “Elizabeth, Pooja and Karen are superb attorneys who regularly demonstrate excellence in the profession and in client service.”

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual Rising Star selections are made using a process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions, land use and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

