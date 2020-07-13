Log in
Three Families Navigate Difficult Choices and Domestic Drama in Tender, Humorous Novel

07/13/2020 | 12:19pm EDT

PERTH, Australia, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neighbors often become close friends and close friends become family, their lives intimately intertwining as they share lifelong memories and celebrate significant milestones together. In VP Saxton’s debut novel, “Adrift,” three families are brought together by their shared cul-de-sac in Capstan Court and bonded by the important roles they play in each other’s lives.

For 20 years, Helena and Greg, Lizzie and Mike, and Carla and Douglas have been inseparable, leaning on each other as they raise their children and settle into domestic life. However, when Helena’s mother requires full-time assistance, her and Greg are forced to sell their house and become caretakers, turning the lives of Capstan Court’s close-knit residents upside down.

“Adrift” gracefully captures the anxieties that come with middle age and the struggle of balancing children growing up with parents growing old. The book also explores the intersection of family and friends, how friendships inform identity and purpose, and the obligations that result in difficult choices. By approaching these relatable situations with sincerity and playfulness, Saxton seeks to relate to others facing similar crossroads and encourage them to find the hope and humor whatever the circumstances.

“As a writer, I am very interested in the events of everyday lives,” the author said. “’Adrift’ is an ordinary novel with ordinary people doing ordinary things and, as such, both amusing and tragic things happen. While the characters are fraught with worry over the passage of time, they ultimately make their way through it.”

“Saxton has created a feel-good family novel that explores these friendships and relationships that will make the reader ask why they hadn’t heard of Capstan Court before,” wrote Elizabeth Creel for The US Review of Books.

A heartfelt read about three families moving on amid complexities and uncertainties, “Adrift” reminds readers that the fabric of life is threaded with moments both sanguine and somber.

“Adrift”
By VP Saxton
ISBN: 9781543408386 (softcover); 9781543408393 (hardcover); 9781543408379 (electronic)
Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Xlibris

About the author
VP Saxton is an author, poet and retired teacher. A lifelong writer, she first exercised her passion in the classroom before creating her own poems, short stories and meditational writings. She has published two books, “Adrift” and “Second Chances,” with a third in progress. Born and educated in England, she now resides in Western Australia. To learn more, visit vpsaxton.com.

Xlibris Publishing Australia, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving Australian authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.com.au or call 1800 455 039 to receive a free publishing guide.

Leslie Standridge
LAVIDGE
4809982600
lstandridge@lavidge.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
