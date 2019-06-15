Three Finalists Selected Following GA-ASI's Blue Magic Belgium Event

Three finalists have been selected from GA-ASI’s Blue Magic Belgium
event with the goal of supporting GA-ASI and the development of MQ-9B
SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) for Belgium. The three
Belgian companies selected are AIRobot, ALX Systems, and Hexagon.
AIRobot, a company based at DronePort in Sint Truiden, Belgium, focuses
on developing drone performance equipment for easy, precise and safe
professional operations, while specializing in Artificial Intelligence
(AI) for processing hyper-spectral imagery. ALX Systems is an Unmanned
Aircraft System (UAS) solution provider based in Liège, Belgium and
specializing in AI for processing Full Motion Video. Hexagon’s
Geospatial division, with an office in Leuven, Belgium, specializes in
software solutions and geospatial tools for visualizing location
intelligence, such as auto-routing UAS and creating a smart digital
reality.
GA-ASI held outreach events in Belgium May 15-16 with the goal of
identifying small to medium-sized Belgian companies that can support
SkyGuardian development through cutting-edge technologies. This followed
the Government of Belgium’s approval for Belgian Defense to negotiate
acquisition of GA-ASI’s SkyGuardian to meet the nation’s RPA
requirements.
“We were very impressed by the many talented companies and particularly
by the innovative concepts presented by these three finalists,” said
Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI.
Blue Magic Belgium was a Research and Development (R&D) event held in
two regions of Belgium. Approximately 50 related companies registered
for the event and 19 companies were selected to present their innovative
technologies to a technical panel of experts from GA-ASI. GA-ASI is
committed to placing $3 million in R&D funding with Belgium industry.
This investment will focus on high-value technological development with
small to medium-sized enterprises. The seed funds will be utilized to
develop Belgian capabilities that meet Ministry of Defense (MOD) and
industry objectives to be competitive in future European RPA programs.
About GA-ASI
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of
General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven,
reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and
electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator®
RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than
five million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance,
mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems
required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness
and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control
stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot
training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For
more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.
