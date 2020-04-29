Log in
Three Hanzo Authors Named In Top 10 For Ediscovery Category of The 2020 JD Supra Readers' Choice Awards

04/29/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, the company known for its pioneering technology in dynamic web archiving for compliance and ediscovery, announced that three team leaders Evan Gumz, Brad Harris, and Keith Laska: all top ten authors in the category of Electronic Discovery. The Readers’ Choice Awards recognize top authors and firms who were read by C-suite executives, in-house counsel, media, and other professionals across the JD Supra platform during 2019.

This year, the awards recognize authors for their visibility and thought leadership covering 26 key, cross-industry topics (10 authors per category.)

As the name suggests, the Readers’ Choice Awards reflect a deep dive into JD Supra's 2019 reader data, in which they studied total visibility and engagement among readers across many industries interested in certain defining topics of the day. 

 

JD Supra editors chose the 26 main topics covered in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards for their timeliness as well as their proven, ongoing importance. In each category, they recognized ten authors and one firm for consistently highest readership and engagement within that category for all of 2019. 

 

"This recognition is truly humbling. It confirms that the topics we write about resonate with corporate counsel, eDiscovery, and compliance audiences. If our readers are learning as much as we as authors are learning, then the industry as a whole benefits." said Hanzo CEO, Keith Laska.

 

Check out some of our most-read articles on the Hanzo content page on JD Supra. You may also want to check out some of the most recent articles:


ABOUT JD SUPRA

JD Supra delivers need-to-know legal and business content to professionals in all industries in daily email digests, via more than 100 proprietary social feeds, on mobile platforms, to partner websites, and as news across the web. Through the innovative use of technology and curated audiences, JD Supra connects over 50,000 professionals writing on important topics to C-suite executives, in-house counsel, and media members concerned with matters impacting business today. JD Supra also provides firms with competitive insights and market intelligence derived from the thousands of articles being read daily across the platform. For more information, visit resources.jdsupra.com and check out last year's awards here.


ABOUT HANZO

Hanzo provides modern ediscovery and compliance software for enterprise organizations. Our solutions empower legal and compliance teams to efficiently manage the preservation, targeted collection, and review of dynamic content from enterprise collaboration applications, social media, and complex websites. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating Hanzo’s commitment to data security and serves large corporations across the globe—giving them control, visibility, and context over their data to reduce cost and mitigate risk. Learn more at hanzo.co.



Attachment 

Sarena Regazzoni
Hanzo, Inc.
503-407-4208
sarena@hanzo.co

