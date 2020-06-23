Three Illinois Banks Recognized for Exceptional Community Service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank of Highland Park, First Neighbor Bank and Philo Exchange Bank were honored for their exceptional community service with 2020 Illinois Bank Community Service Awards by the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA). The awards were presented during the IBA's virtual Annual Conference on June 16. This is the 18th year for the Community Service awards, which honor Illinois financial institutions that demonstrate a high level of service in their communities.

First Bank of Highland Park

As one of the five largest privately-owned banks in Chicago, First Bank of Highland Park understands the importance of giving back and serving the community. Annually, the directors, officers and staff provide over 2,500 hours of volunteer service to 60 different non-profits, including social service agencies, affordable housing services and economic development programs. The bank also provides financial education classes for youth and adults as well as college scholarships for students demonstrating a financial need.

First Neighbor Bank, Toledo

First Neighbor Bank has branches in 5 counties in central Illinois and has a very community-minded staff. When their community needs help, the bank steps up whether with manpower, funding or simply advice. The most recent project was the fundraising and construction of the Neal Center YMCA in Toledo -- population 1,200 -- and over $1 million was raised. This has had wide-reaching effect, and currently, there are 1,700 YMCA members from the various surrounding communities.

Philo Exchange Bank

Philo Exchange Bank has been serving its communities since 1883. With branches in four towns and a combined population of just over 1,400 people, community service is part of the bank's daily operations. In 2019, in their small footprint, they donated to 16 different organizations ranging from school groups, sports groups, churches, food pantries, veterans, medical cure fundraisers, and community funds. In addition to community donations, they also host several annual programs, including Warm Hearts, Warm Hands, Shred Days, and the popular Santa Breakfast, which raised nearly $2,000 in cash donations and filled several large boxes with toys.

