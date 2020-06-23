Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Three Illinois Banks Recognized for Exceptional Community Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank of Highland Park, First Neighbor Bank and Philo Exchange Bank were honored for their exceptional community service with 2020 Illinois Bank Community Service Awards by the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA). The awards were presented during the IBA's virtual Annual Conference on June 16. This is the 18th year for the Community Service awards, which honor Illinois financial institutions that demonstrate a high level of service in their communities.

First Bank of Highland Park
As one of the five largest privately-owned banks in Chicago, First Bank of Highland Park understands the importance of giving back and serving the community. Annually, the directors, officers and staff provide over 2,500 hours of volunteer service to 60 different non-profits, including social service agencies, affordable housing services and economic development programs. The bank also provides financial education classes for youth and adults as well as college scholarships for students demonstrating a financial need.

First Neighbor Bank, Toledo
First Neighbor Bank has branches in 5 counties in central Illinois and has a very community-minded staff. When their community needs help, the bank steps up whether with manpower, funding or simply advice. The most recent project was the fundraising and construction of the Neal Center YMCA in Toledo -- population 1,200 -- and over $1 million was raised. This has had wide-reaching effect, and currently, there are 1,700 YMCA members from the various surrounding communities. 

Philo Exchange Bank
Philo Exchange Bank has been serving its communities since 1883. With branches in four towns and a combined population of just over 1,400 people, community service is part of the bank's daily operations. In 2019, in their small footprint, they donated to 16 different organizations ranging from school groups, sports groups, churches, food pantries, veterans, medical cure fundraisers, and community funds. In addition to community donations, they also host several annual programs, including Warm Hearts, Warm Hands, Shred Days, and the popular Santa Breakfast, which raised nearly $2,000 in cash donations and filled several large boxes with toys.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes. 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-illinois-banks-recognized-for-exceptional-community-service-301082286.html

SOURCE Illinois Bankers Association


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:04pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Mercedes, NVIDIA to develop new automated driving system
AQ
04:04pAUTODESK, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pNeuraptive Therapeutics Appoints Robert S. Radie as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board
BU
04:03pCARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pJACKSAM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:02pALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:02pHTG EdgeSeq Technology Highlighted in Multiple Posters Presented by Pharma Partners at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Meeting
GL
04:02pTILT Announces Q1 2020 Financial Results
GL
04:02pPalomar Holdings, Inc. Announces the Formation of Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company
GL
04:02pANGIODYNAMICS : to Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on July 16, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group