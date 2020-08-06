Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Three Key Questions that US Retail Industry Companies need to Answer | Infiniti's Industry Experts Discuss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 02:17pm EDT

The US retail industry faced a series of challenges, ranging from the decline of the food-at-home trend, and the rise of the dining out in 2008. These shifts in the market led to significant losses, and a struggle to recover. Retailers are faced with a similar challenge in 2020 as the world recovers from COVID-19 and dining out demand increases again. A lack of preparation can lead to high customer attrition, supply chain difficulties, and reduced market share. The best way to approach and overcome these challenges is to prepare strategically with the help of market intelligence solutions. Infiniti’s industry experts provide strategic, actionable solutions, and guidance on industry best practices. To be better prepared for the future challenges of the US retail industry, and stay a step ahead of the competition, request a free proposal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005883/en/

Three Key Questions for US Retailers to Answer (Graphic: Business Wire)

Three Key Questions for US Retailers to Answer (Graphic: Business Wire)

Recent retail shopping trends and consumer spend targets indicate a preference for brick-and-mortar stores over online channels. This is expected to be the dominating trend in the US retail industry in 2020. However, this also requires constant reinvention and transformation at an unprecedented pace. It will be just as challenging as it will be rewarding. To adequately prepare companies in the US retail industry need to answer some key questions. Our industry experts discuss these key questions in this article.

Ask the critical questions and take the first step towards preparing for the challenges of the US retail industry in 2020 by reading the complete article here.

“Even though the age of ‘retail doom’ has been making headlines for the past couple of years, recent retail shopping trends and consumer spend patterns show that customers still favor brick-and-mortar stores over online channels. And this is expected to be one of the dominating US retail industry trends even in 2020,” says an industry expert at Infiniti Research.

The following three questions need to be answered by companies in the US retail industry to prepare for the future effectively:

  • Are you meeting target customers online and offline?
  • Are you prepared to cope with the diversifying strategies of other retailers?
  • Is your business positioned to win the talent war?

Learn how Infiniti Research helps companies in the US retail industry prepare for various market trends and challenges, request more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:57pFARMERS NATIONAL BANC : OH/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:57p INNOPHOS ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF WHITEPAPER : “Proven Mineral Chelation” and Launch of Three Additional Chelamax® Minerals
BU
02:56pAIRBUS : shareholders in U.S. file fraud lawsuit over disclosures, corruption probes
RE
02:55pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:55pPRIMELENDING : Named a FORTUNE Best Workplace for Millennials™
BU
02:54pE-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED : Announces June 30, 2020 Financial Results
AQ
02:54pSEMA SURVEY : Industry Outlook and Sales Projections Continues to Improve
PU
02:54pRYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES : Q2 2020 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. Earnings Call Transcript
PU
02:54pAstraZeneca Strikes Deal to Produce Covid-19 Vaccine for China
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits
4AXA : AXA : 2020-08-06-AXA-1H20 Earnings
5DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : 2020 AGM Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group