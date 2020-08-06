Three Key Questions that US Retail Industry Companies need to Answer | Infiniti's Industry Experts Discuss

The US retail industry faced a series of challenges, ranging from the decline of the food-at-home trend, and the rise of the dining out in 2008. These shifts in the market led to significant losses, and a struggle to recover. Retailers are faced with a similar challenge in 2020 as the world recovers from COVID-19 and dining out demand increases again. A lack of preparation can lead to high customer attrition, supply chain difficulties, and reduced market share. The best way to approach and overcome these challenges is to prepare strategically with the help of market intelligence solutions. Infiniti’s industry experts provide strategic, actionable solutions, and guidance on industry best practices. To be better prepared for the future challenges of the US retail industry, and stay a step ahead of the competition, request a free proposal.

Recent retail shopping trends and consumer spend targets indicate a preference for brick-and-mortar stores over online channels. This is expected to be the dominating trend in the US retail industry in 2020. However, this also requires constant reinvention and transformation at an unprecedented pace. It will be just as challenging as it will be rewarding. To adequately prepare companies in the US retail industry need to answer some key questions. Our industry experts discuss these key questions in this article.

“Even though the age of ‘retail doom’ has been making headlines for the past couple of years, recent retail shopping trends and consumer spend patterns show that customers still favor brick-and-mortar stores over online channels. And this is expected to be one of the dominating US retail industry trends even in 2020,” says an industry expert at Infiniti Research.

The following three questions need to be answered by companies in the US retail industry to prepare for the future effectively:

Are you meeting target customers online and offline?

Are you prepared to cope with the diversifying strategies of other retailers?

Is your business positioned to win the talent war?

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

