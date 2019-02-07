Three-Month Libor Falls the Most Since 2009

By Daniel Kruger

The cost for banks to borrow U.S. dollars for three months posted its biggest one-day decline in a decade Thursday, reflecting the easing of financial conditions after the Federal Reserve's recent shift to a cautious approach toward raising interest rates.

The decline in the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, suggests a response to changes in monetary policy and not rising concerns about economic growth, analysts said.

The rate is calculated by asking banks how much it theoretically would cost them to borrow money from other banks.

The move is significant because Libor serves as a reference rate for trillions of dollars in debt including mortgages and commercial loans.

Yet analysts were still grappling with the reasons behind Thursday's sudden dip.

The three-month rate had been declining gradually since the end of last year leading up to Thursday's 0.04-percentage-point drop. It has lost about 0.11 percentage point this year to 2.697%. Several said the day's move suggested Libor was catching up with a recent decline in the 10-year Treasury yield, a global benchmark for borrowing costs which has retreated since hitting multiyear highs in November.

"The move makes sense over time," said Thomas Simons, a money-market economist at Jefferies Financial Group. "I just don't know why it all happened today."

Analysts said that it is difficult to know how the banks determine their forecasts for bank-lending costs because the underlying market for inter-bank loans has very little activity.

At the same time the Libor rate has fallen, the yield on three-month Treasury bills has risen. The bill yield settled at 2.410% Thursday, up from 2.365% at the end of 2018.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a Jan. 4 conference the central bank would take a more flexible approach to setting rates, easing concerns the Fed would raise rates too quickly and hurt economic growth.

The move rippled through markets, lifting stocks and driving bond yields lower.

Policy makers had raised rates in eight of the past nine quarters starting in December 2016, and at their December 2018 meeting had penciled in two more rate increases for this year.

Libor is set to expire at the end of 2021 after evidence of manipulation by bank traders trying to make profits led to a loss of confidence in the benchmark. It has been under the supervision of U.K. regulators since 2012. Banks were fined billions of dollars and several traders were sent to prison.

