Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Three New Jersey Charities Share $65,000 in Donations From NRG Gives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

—   NRG’s crowdsourced charitable donations support special needs kids, cancer research, and youth career opportunities —

Three deserving nonprofits making a difference in the lives of children and families in New Jersey learned the results of the latest NRG Gives crowdsourced charitable campaign today. The organizations enlisted the support of the public to decide how the funds would be shared.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029006101/en/

NRG awarded three New Jersey-based nonprofits $65,000 in donations through the NRG Gives campaign at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019. (Left to Right): Dan Rhoton, Executive Director, Hopeworks Camden; Dave Schrader, NRG; Billy Malone, Board Chair, Camp Fatima of New Jersey; Conor Gallagher, NRG; Eagles Mascot Swoop; Mike Starck, NRG Vice President and General Manager, Retail East Division; Lauren Miller, Executive Director, Tara Miller Melanoma Foundation; and Sean Feeley, NRG.

NRG awarded three New Jersey-based nonprofits $65,000 in donations through the NRG Gives campaign at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019. (Left to Right): Dan Rhoton, Executive Director, Hopeworks Camden; Dave Schrader, NRG; Billy Malone, Board Chair, Camp Fatima of New Jersey; Conor Gallagher, NRG; Eagles Mascot Swoop; Mike Starck, NRG Vice President and General Manager, Retail East Division; Lauren Miller, Executive Director, Tara Miller Melanoma Foundation; and Sean Feeley, NRG.

Camp Fatima of New Jersey, which gives dozens of children with special needs a unique week-long camp experience, The Tara Miller Melanoma Foundation, which funds research into treatment for melanoma, and Hopeworks Camden, which provides real-world career opportunities for youth, will share $65,000 in donations from NRG Gives. NRG revealed the amounts each nonprofit will receive during an event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, capping a week of online voting. Each of the nonprofits was nominated by an NRG employee. Camp Fatima of New Jersey, which garnered the most votes, estimated that the money will help send about 40 kids to camp next summer.

"All the volunteers are thrilled at the success of this giving campaign,” said Billy Malone, Board Chair of Camp Fatima of New Jersey. “We would all like to thank NRG for including us. This donation will secure a great 2020 camp experience."

“NRG is so grateful for the tremendous work these nonprofits do to make lives better for so many people in New Jersey,” said Mike Starck, Vice President and General Manager, NRG Retail East division. “We hope, in addition to the financial support provided, being a part of NRG Gives raises awareness so others will learn about and support them.”

For the first time since NRG Gives launched in November 2016, the donation each charity gets was determined by the percentage of total votes it received. In another first, this campaign featured exclusively New Jersey-based charities serving primarily New Jersey residents. In total, NRG Gives has now awarded more than $635,000 to support 23 regional nonprofits.

Just as NRG provides consumers the ability to choose a variety of electricity and natural gas plans, NRG Gives allows the public to choose which nonprofit to support.

NRG, a leading energy provider, is headquartered in Princeton, NJ, with its consumer energy business based in Philadelphia. NRG is committed to supporting the communities where its customers and employees live and work and the NRG Gives program is one of the ways it does that.

ABOUT NRG

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations, putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to more than 3.7 million residential, small business, and commercial and industrial customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, and by working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy, @nrginsight.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:59pOCT 29 PSPS UPDATE : PG&E Begins Shutting Power Off for Next Offshore Wind Event Impacting Approximately 597,000 Customers; Approximately 400,000 Customers from Oct. 26 PSPS Remain Impacted
BU
04:58pASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:57pINFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES : October 29, 2019 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Additional Equity Commitment, Rights Offering and Partial Exchange of Series A Preferred Stock
PU
04:57pBOSTON OMAHA CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:57pACCO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:57pREXFORD INDUSTRIAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:57pFSB BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:57pKIND HEALTH GROUP : Introduces Employee Health Coaching Programs Corporate Clients
BU
04:56pBOSTON BEER CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pCOMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
4Oil mixed on forecast of falling U.S. fuel stockpiles
5BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group