Three New Jersey Charities Share $65,000 in Donations From NRG Gives

— NRG’s crowdsourced charitable donations support special needs kids, cancer research, and youth career opportunities —

Three deserving nonprofits making a difference in the lives of children and families in New Jersey learned the results of the latest NRG Gives crowdsourced charitable campaign today. The organizations enlisted the support of the public to decide how the funds would be shared.

Camp Fatima of New Jersey, which gives dozens of children with special needs a unique week-long camp experience, The Tara Miller Melanoma Foundation, which funds research into treatment for melanoma, and Hopeworks Camden, which provides real-world career opportunities for youth, will share $65,000 in donations from NRG Gives. NRG revealed the amounts each nonprofit will receive during an event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, capping a week of online voting. Each of the nonprofits was nominated by an NRG employee. Camp Fatima of New Jersey, which garnered the most votes, estimated that the money will help send about 40 kids to camp next summer.

"All the volunteers are thrilled at the success of this giving campaign,” said Billy Malone, Board Chair of Camp Fatima of New Jersey. “We would all like to thank NRG for including us. This donation will secure a great 2020 camp experience."

“NRG is so grateful for the tremendous work these nonprofits do to make lives better for so many people in New Jersey,” said Mike Starck, Vice President and General Manager, NRG Retail East division. “We hope, in addition to the financial support provided, being a part of NRG Gives raises awareness so others will learn about and support them.”

For the first time since NRG Gives launched in November 2016, the donation each charity gets was determined by the percentage of total votes it received. In another first, this campaign featured exclusively New Jersey-based charities serving primarily New Jersey residents. In total, NRG Gives has now awarded more than $635,000 to support 23 regional nonprofits.

Just as NRG provides consumers the ability to choose a variety of electricity and natural gas plans, NRG Gives allows the public to choose which nonprofit to support.

NRG, a leading energy provider, is headquartered in Princeton, NJ, with its consumer energy business based in Philadelphia. NRG is committed to supporting the communities where its customers and employees live and work and the NRG Gives program is one of the ways it does that.

