Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Three New Members Join FHLBank Pittsburgh in the Second Half of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 03:18pm CET

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLBank) announced today that, in the second half of 2018, three new members joined the Bank’s cooperative of commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, community development financial institutions and thrifts in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The variety of member types contributes to FHLBank’s strength and flexibility for its membership and has a positive impact on a wide range of local communities.

“We are pleased to continue adding to the diversity of our cooperative,” said Winthrop Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We welcome these new members into the Bank and look forward to serving their liquidity, housing finance and community lending needs.”

As FHLBank members, Arch Reinsurance Company, Community Powered Federal Credit Union and Technology Insurance Company, Inc. may now access FHLBank’s suite of financial services. This includes cost loans (advances), which may be used for community development lending, asset/liability management and general funding.

About Arch Reinsurance Company

Arch Reinsurance Company (Arch Re) is a leading diversified reinsurer, with operations in most major global insurance centers. Arch Re offers treaty and facultative property and casualty reinsurance on a worldwide basis, including property catastrophe, property, liability, marine, aviation and space, trade credit and surety, agriculture, accident, life and health, and other specialty lines of coverage such as terrorism and political risk. For more information about Arch Re, visit www.archcapgroup.com/reinsurance.

About Community Powered Federal Credit Union

DPL Federal Credit Union opened in 1962 to serve employees of the Delmarva Power & Light Company. In 2009, the organization changed its name to Community Powered Federal Credit Union and expanded its membership to offer financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships or goes to school in New Castle County, Delaware, above the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. To learn more about Community Powered FCU, visit www.cpwrfcu.org.

About Technology Insurance Company, Inc.

Technology Insurance Company, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., which offers specialty property and casualty insurance products – including workers' compensation, commercial automobile, general liability and extended service and warranty coverage – through its primary insurance subsidiaries. For more information about AmTrust, visit amtrustfinancial.com.

About FHLBank Pittsburgh

As an intermediary between global capital markets and local lenders, FHLBank Pittsburgh provides readily available liquidity, as well as affordable housing and community development opportunities, to member financial institutions of all sizes in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Bank is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, which was established by Congress in 1932 and serves as a reliable source of funds for housing, jobs and growth in all economic cycles. To learn more, visit www.fhlb-pgh.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pKINDRED : Exchange rates for the fourth quarter of 2018
PU
03:39pACORN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s) 02/01/2019 > >
PU
03:39pDATA ALERT - SOLVED : Access to SFTP server interrupted, Final Settlement Prices amended
PU
03:39pSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Employee benefit trust purchase of employee shares
PU
03:39pTANSH GLOBAL FOOD : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement
PU
03:39pGlobal Blood Pressure Cuffs Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Incidence of Hypertension and Growth of Geriatric Population to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
03:38pGet a Front Row Seat at Barrett-Jackson's 48th Annual Scottsdale Auction When You Bid Live on Proxibid
BU
03:36pOil falls towards $53 on economic worries, surging supply
RE
03:36pPacira Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
03:36pBEYOND MEAT : ® Partners with Carl's Jr.® To Launch the Beyond Famous Star® at More Than 1,000 Locations Starting January 2, 2019
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google wins U.S. approval for radar-based hand motion sensor
2GERRESHEIMER : European shares start 2019 deep in the red
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
5TESLA : TESLA : shares dive after Model 3 delivery falls short of estimates, cuts prices

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.