Three Providers of Computational Storage Solutions Named IDC Innovators

International Data Corporation (IDC) recently published an IDC Innovators report profiling three companies that offer computational storage solutions. The three companies are NGD Systems, ScaleFlux, and Eideticom.

Computational storage is an emerging new IT architecture in which compute (data processing) functions move down to the storage layer, rather than the data (storage) moving up to compute. These architectures remove compute and I/O bottlenecks to accelerate application execution by collocating processing with data storage and eliminate the need to move data by processing in situ where the data resides. Target applications include a wide range of performance-sensitive applications such as machine leaning, real-time analytics, database, search, hyperscale, intelligent edge, and content delivery.

"As data growth continues at a rapid pace, enterprise architectures need to continue to evolve," said Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president, Solid State Storage and Emerging Technologies at IDC. "Computational storage is just beginning to emerge, but the ability to process data at the storage device level to reduce the amount of data that must move between the storage and compute functions will help provide the performance, efficiency, agility, and scalability for next-generation enterprise solutions."

The report, IDC Innovators: Computational Storage, 2019 (IDC #US45416319), profiles three companies that have created more efficient, agile, and scalable solutions with computational storage.

NGD Systems provides a fully integrated NVMe computational storage solution with a single-chip ASIC (including an ARM quad-core CPU that hosts an OS for data processing) that allows users to place applications for data analytics inside the device.

ScaleFlux offers proven turnkey and customizable platforms that integrate heavy-duty compute engines with high-capacity NAND flash storage, dramatically increasing the processing efficiency of compute-intensive functions.

Eideticom uses an NVMe standards-based interface to share its computational storage processor to accelerate performance across the datacenter, effectively disaggregating compute and storage into independently scalable resources.

