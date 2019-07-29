Three Providers of Unstructured (File and Object) Content Management Tools Named IDC Innovators

International Data Corporation (IDC) recently published an IDC Innovators report profiling three companies that offer content management tools for unstructured (file and object) content. The three companies are Storage Made Easy, Panzura, and Igneous.

Businesses in today's digital world are data centric and data driven. They are also faced with several data-related challenges: continuous data growth, proliferating storage silos with the use of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, inefficient resource management, data life-cycle management for regulatory compliance, and, most importantly, finding value from existing data. To overcome these challenges, organizations need content management tools to help them deal with unstructured data. Content management tools are of utmost importance as they assist in the facilitation of a view of data across deployment locations, improved metadata-based tagging provides context to content for easy search and retrieval, and effective policy-based data life-cycle management across deployment locations.

"Today organizations aim to extract value from unstructured content to increase revenue streams while effectively retaining it long term on the appropriate storage tier for regulation and data analytics," said Amita Potnis, research director, Infrastructure and Platforms for Software and Technology. "For this, organizations need tools that build upon IDC's three Cs – connect content to context – and thereby drive three business outcomes: insight-oriented data analytics, regulatory compliance, and storage optimization."

The report, IDC Innovators: Unstructured (File and Object) Content Management, 2019 (IDC #US45349219), profiles three companies that offer content management tools for unstructured (file and object) content:

Storage Made Easy uses Enterprise File Fabric (EFF) to provide a single view of data residing on disparate storage platforms, including hybrid cloud, with easy management and search capability as well as policy-based data placement and role-based access.

Panzura offers a multicloud NAS filer that enables enterprises to integrate cloud storage into their infrastructure coupled with a data management platform that provides visibility and control for data across on-premises, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud environments.

Igneous utilizes a data visibility and control engine that continuously finds, indexes, and classifies unstructured data (file and object) wherever it resides – on-premises heterogenous storage, private cloud, or public cloud.

