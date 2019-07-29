Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Three Providers of Unstructured (File and Object) Content Management Tools Named IDC Innovators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 08:31am EDT

International Data Corporation (IDC) recently published an IDC Innovators report profiling three companies that offer content management tools for unstructured (file and object) content. The three companies are Storage Made Easy, Panzura, and Igneous.

Businesses in today's digital world are data centric and data driven. They are also faced with several data-related challenges: continuous data growth, proliferating storage silos with the use of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, inefficient resource management, data life-cycle management for regulatory compliance, and, most importantly, finding value from existing data. To overcome these challenges, organizations need content management tools to help them deal with unstructured data. Content management tools are of utmost importance as they assist in the facilitation of a view of data across deployment locations, improved metadata-based tagging provides context to content for easy search and retrieval, and effective policy-based data life-cycle management across deployment locations.

"Today organizations aim to extract value from unstructured content to increase revenue streams while effectively retaining it long term on the appropriate storage tier for regulation and data analytics," said Amita Potnis, research director, Infrastructure and Platforms for Software and Technology. "For this, organizations need tools that build upon IDC's three Cs – connect content to context – and thereby drive three business outcomes: insight-oriented data analytics, regulatory compliance, and storage optimization."

The report, IDC Innovators: Unstructured (File and Object) Content Management, 2019 (IDC #US45349219), profiles three companies that offer content management tools for unstructured (file and object) content:

  • Storage Made Easy uses Enterprise File Fabric (EFF) to provide a single view of data residing on disparate storage platforms, including hybrid cloud, with easy management and search capability as well as policy-based data placement and role-based access.
  • Panzura offers a multicloud NAS filer that enables enterprises to integrate cloud storage into their infrastructure coupled with a data management platform that provides visibility and control for data across on-premises, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud environments.
  • Igneous utilizes a data visibility and control engine that continuously finds, indexes, and classifies unstructured data (file and object) wherever it resides – on-premises heterogenous storage, private cloud, or public cloud.

About IDC Innovators

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100 million in revenue at time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

For more information about IDC Innovators research, please contact Catherine Bonner at cbonner@idc.com.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:37aCITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:37aSYNZI : Makes Top 100 Best Companies List
BU
08:36aBRIXTON METALS : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 1st
PR
08:36a2U : UTSA Announces Coding Boot Camp in Partnership with Trilogy Education
PR
08:36aRAYSEARCH LABORATORIES PUBL : MedAustron treats first patient using carbon ion therapy with RayStation
AQ
08:36aRENALYTIXAI : Appoints Thomas McLain as President and Chief Commercial Officer
PR
08:36aDiversity, Equity and Inclusion Technology Platform Launches in Dallas
PR
08:36aBoston Start-Up Delivers Breakthrough Technology for Pre-Live Digital Optimization
BU
08:35aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank PLC
PU
08:35aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Form 8.3 - Inmarsat PLC
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ryanair profit slumps 21% as overcapacity drives fares down
2U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
3HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs
4DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
5MYLAN NV : MYLAN : Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group