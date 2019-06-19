Three Riverbed Executives Honored as CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Bridget Bisnette, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales; Cindy Herndon, Vice President Global Channels and Operations; and Meg Brennan, Senior Director of Global Channel Operations, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. Bisnette received an additional honor by being named to the 2019 Power 100, an elite subset of the Women of the Channel list. The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. The Power 100 belong to an exclusive group of the overall list: women whose leadership and vision are key drivers of their companies’ success and have had significant influence to move the entire IT channel forward.

Bisnette, Herndon and Brennan were part of the team leading the effort to rollout a new, innovative partner program, Riverbed Rise launched in January 2018. Now in its second year, award-winning Riverbed Rise is a performance-based program designed to reward all types of partners, business models and various customer technology consumption preferences. Built on simplicity, flexibility and profitability for partners, Riverbed Rise simplifies how partners achieve and continue to maintain their status. The program uniquely adapts to multiple business models and partners' needs and rewards achievement across key strategic activities and joint sales priorities.

Bisnette’s vision and excellence in execution opened the next level of growth opportunities for the Riverbed channel, establishing strong market, partner and internal relevance and accelerating global alignment. Herndon played a key role in the company’s broader effort to deliver a new partner experience, including the launch of an improved, simplified partner portal that provides ample opportunities for self-service, and creating flexible incentives that partners can use to improve the bottom line, drive business development or train their personnel. Brennan led on a key Riverbed initiative with a goal of simplifying business processes to make Riverbed easy to work with and the go-to choice for partners. Currently, the team is focused on developing and engaging with partners to be successful with Riverbed’s expanded portfolio of XaaS solutions for the Company’s Digital Experience Management (DEM) and Next-Generation Infrastructure portfolios.

“CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements.”

“I am pleased to accept this honor and congratulate Cindy and Meg for being recognized for their ongoing accomplishments in working with our channel partners as we herald Riverbed Rise into another successful year,” said Bridget Bisnette, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales, at Riverbed. “As a team, we strive to make a lasting and positive impact on the channel and promote the development of female leadership.”

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

