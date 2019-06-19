Three Riverbed Executives Honored as CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, today announced that CRN®,
a brand of The
Channel Company, has named Bridget Bisnette, Senior Vice President
of Global Partner Sales; Cindy Herndon, Vice President Global Channels
and Operations; and Meg Brennan, Senior Director of Global Channel
Operations, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. Bisnette
received an additional honor by being named to the 2019 Power 100, an
elite subset of the Women of the Channel list. The leaders on this
annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing
technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT
organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel
advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.
CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership
applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional
accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the
IT channel. The Power 100 belong to an exclusive group of the
overall list: women whose leadership and vision are key drivers of their
companies’ success and have had significant influence to move the entire
IT channel forward.
Bisnette, Herndon and Brennan were part of the team leading the effort
to rollout a new, innovative partner program, Riverbed
Rise launched in January 2018. Now in its second year, award-winning
Riverbed Rise is a performance-based program designed to reward all
types of partners, business models and various customer technology
consumption preferences. Built on simplicity, flexibility and
profitability for partners, Riverbed Rise simplifies how partners
achieve and continue to maintain their status. The program uniquely
adapts to multiple business models and partners' needs and rewards
achievement across key strategic activities and joint sales priorities.
Bisnette’s vision and excellence in execution opened the next level of
growth opportunities for the Riverbed channel, establishing strong
market, partner and internal relevance and accelerating global
alignment. Herndon played a key role in the company’s broader effort to
deliver a new partner experience, including the launch of an improved,
simplified partner portal that provides ample opportunities for
self-service, and creating flexible incentives that partners can use to
improve the bottom line, drive business development or train their
personnel. Brennan led on a key Riverbed initiative with a goal of
simplifying business processes to make Riverbed easy to work with and
the go-to choice for partners. Currently, the team is focused on
developing and engaging with partners to be successful with Riverbed’s
expanded portfolio of XaaS solutions for the Company’s Digital
Experience Management (DEM) and Next-Generation Infrastructure
portfolios.
“CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are
accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships,
incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in
their field,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This
accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are
proud to honor their achievements.”
“I am pleased to accept this honor and congratulate Cindy and Meg for
being recognized for their ongoing accomplishments in working with our
channel partners as we herald Riverbed Rise into another successful
year,” said Bridget Bisnette, Senior Vice President of Global Partner
Sales, at Riverbed. “As a team, we strive to make a lasting and positive
impact on the channel and promote the development of female leadership.”
The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of
CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
