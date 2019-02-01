Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Three Semi-Finalists Announced in Trinidad State Junior College Presidential Search

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 12:13pm EST

Denver, CO, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 1, 2019 (Denver) — Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia today announced the three semi-finalists in the running for president of Trinidad State Junior College. 

Former TSJC President Dr. Carmen Simone concluded her role on January 1, 2019, and the position has been filled on an interim basis by Dr. Kerry Hart. 

The search committee, comprised of college and community representatives, has conducted a thorough screening and preliminary interviews with applicants in order to identify those best suited to lead TSJC with long-term success.

The semi-finalists are:

0_medium_CCCSandTSJClogos.jpg


  • Dr. Rhonda M. Epper, Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs at Community of College of Denver
  • Dr. Diana Pino, President and CEO of Capstone HigherEd Services
  • Ron Slinger, Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Strategic Partnerships at Red Rocks Community College and Workforce Solutions and Executive Director of the Red Rocks Community Foundation

Bios for each candidate may be accessed via the following link: http://trinidadstate.edu/presidential-search/

Presidential candidates will visit the Trinidad and Alamosa campuses February 13-14 and participate in public forums to allow faculty, staff, and college constituents to learn more about their experience, leadership style, and philosophies on a variety of issues.

The public forums are scheduled as follows:

CandidateTrinidad Public Forum
Date, Time and Location		Alamosa Public Forum
Date, Time and Location
Dr. Rhonda EpperFebruary 13, 2019
12:15 - 1:15 p.m.
Pioneer Room		February 14, 2019
12:15 - 1:15 p.m.
New Addition #120
Dr. Diana PinoFebruary 14, 2019
12:15 - 1:15 p.m.
Pioneer Room		February 13, 2019
12:15 - 1:15 p.m.
New Addition #122
Ron SlingerFebruary 14, 2019
5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Pioneer		February 13, 2019
5:15 - 6:15 p.m.
New Addition #120


Feedback surveys will be requested from all those who attend the public forums. The surveys will be reviewed by CCCS Chancellor Joe Garcia prior to his selection of the new TSJC president. Input from the College community is encouraged and will be instrumental in the selection process.

###

About Trinidad State Junior College
Trinidad State Junior College serves students of southern Colorado and northern New Mexico on campuses located in Trinidad and Alamosa. A Hispanic-Serving Institution, TSJC offers a wide variety of unique academic programs with tuition rates consistently 40% below Colorado’s state colleges and universities. TSJC’s comprehensive student experience also features on-campus housing in Trinidad, and 11 Trojans athletic programs.

About Colorado Community College System
The Colorado Community College System is the state’s largest provider of higher education and career training, serving over 137,000 students annually at 13 colleges and 40 locations across the state. With its open access mission, CCCS colleges play a vital role in educating both the emerging and existing workforces, as well as meeting the needs of Colorado’s businesses and communities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy, and support to member colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE).

Fiona Lytle
Colorado Community College System
303.595.1641
fiona.lytle@cccs.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:58pLedyard Reports Record Earnings for 2018
BU
12:58pBig Oil Companies Finished 2018 Strong Despite Plunge in Oil Prices -- Update
DJ
12:57pENTERGY : Declares Dividend
PR
12:55pINVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP. : Acquires Commons at University Place in Durham, NC
BU
12:50pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Compañía Internacional de Seguros, S.A.
BU
12:50pHOLLYFRONTIER CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:48pChevron's profit rises on higher oil prices and output
RE
12:48pPARAMOUNT GOLD NEVADA : The FOMC Opens the Door to a Higher Gold Price
PU
12:48pBy Light Researcher Discovers Technique to Bypass Microsoft Application Tool
BU
12:47pBH GLOBAL : Monthly Shareholder Report - December 2018
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Weak quarter mars Deutsche Bank's return to the black
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : 4Q Copper Production Rose
4LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : LYONDELLBASELL: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
5Oil prices up on strong U.S. jobs data, Venezuela sanctions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.