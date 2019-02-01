Three Semi-Finalists Announced in Trinidad State Junior College Presidential Search

Denver, CO, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 1, 2019 (Denver) — Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia today announced the three semi-finalists in the running for president of Trinidad State Junior College.



Former TSJC President Dr. Carmen Simone concluded her role on January 1, 2019, and the position has been filled on an interim basis by Dr. Kerry Hart.



The search committee, comprised of college and community representatives, has conducted a thorough screening and preliminary interviews with applicants in order to identify those best suited to lead TSJC with long-term success.



The semi-finalists are:

Dr. Rhonda M. Eppe r, Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs at Community of College of Denver

r, Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs at Community of College of Denver Dr. Diana Pino , President and CEO of Capstone HigherEd Services

, President and CEO of Capstone HigherEd Services Ron Slinger, Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Strategic Partnerships at Red Rocks Community College and Workforce Solutions and Executive Director of the Red Rocks Community Foundation

Bios for each candidate may be accessed via the following link: http://trinidadstate.edu/presidential-search/



Presidential candidates will visit the Trinidad and Alamosa campuses February 13-14 and participate in public forums to allow faculty, staff, and college constituents to learn more about their experience, leadership style, and philosophies on a variety of issues.



The public forums are scheduled as follows:





Candidate Trinidad Public Forum

Date, Time and Location Alamosa Public Forum

Date, Time and Location Dr. Rhonda Epper February 13, 2019

12:15 - 1:15 p.m.

Pioneer Room February 14, 2019

12:15 - 1:15 p.m.

New Addition #120 Dr. Diana Pino February 14, 2019

12:15 - 1:15 p.m.

Pioneer Room February 13, 2019

12:15 - 1:15 p.m.

New Addition #122 Ron Slinger February 14, 2019

5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Pioneer February 13, 2019

5:15 - 6:15 p.m.

New Addition #120



Feedback surveys will be requested from all those who attend the public forums. The surveys will be reviewed by CCCS Chancellor Joe Garcia prior to his selection of the new TSJC president. Input from the College community is encouraged and will be instrumental in the selection process.



###



About Trinidad State Junior College

Trinidad State Junior College serves students of southern Colorado and northern New Mexico on campuses located in Trinidad and Alamosa. A Hispanic-Serving Institution, TSJC offers a wide variety of unique academic programs with tuition rates consistently 40% below Colorado’s state colleges and universities. TSJC’s comprehensive student experience also features on-campus housing in Trinidad, and 11 Trojans athletic programs.



About Colorado Community College System

The Colorado Community College System is the state’s largest provider of higher education and career training, serving over 137,000 students annually at 13 colleges and 40 locations across the state. With its open access mission, CCCS colleges play a vital role in educating both the emerging and existing workforces, as well as meeting the needs of Colorado’s businesses and communities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy, and support to member colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE).

Fiona Lytle Colorado Community College System 303.595.1641 fiona.lytle@cccs.edu