Three Sessions From 2020 Emerging Leaders Conference to Be Live-Streamed

Three sessions from the 2020 Emerging Leaders Conference, an insurance industry-focused event held in Austin, TX, will be available for real-time online viewing on Monday, Feb. 23, 2020, and Tuesday, Feb. 24.

Register for the online event https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/218068744950706188.

AM Best is a co-sponsor the annual Emerging Leaders Conference, along with the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) and the Insurance Careers Movement. The annual event recognizes high-performing individuals and provides professional training to develop the next generation of insurance industry leaders. The Emerging Leaders Conference also provides accelerated professional development by C-Suite executives and networking in a vibrant environment.

Sessions to be live-streamed from the Emerging Leaders Conference are:

The Executive Mindset Panel Discussion (Monday, Feb. 24, at 9:30 a.m. CST):

Moderator: David A. Sampson, president and chief executive officer, APCIA;

Speakers: Matthew J. Mosher, C. Mosher, president and chief executive officer AM Best Rating Services;

Tracey Berg, president, Cerity, and executive vice president, chief innovation officer, Employers; and

Kirstin Marr, executive vice president, Data Solutions, Insurity and head of Valen Analytics.

An Innovative Era: Transformation in Insurance, Talent and Evolving Customer Expectations (Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 9:10 a.m. CST):

Moderator: Montell Taylor, senior vice president, Global Claim, Combined Insurance;

Speakers: Samara Jaffe, co-founder, HR Transform and executive director, InsureTech Connect;

Oleg Ilichev, head of Argo Ventures;

Dr. Michel Leonard, CBE, vice president and senior economist, III; and

Jon Swartz, managing actuary, FBL Financial Group, Inc.

How You Can Set Your Course for the C-Suite Fireside Chat (Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 9:50 a.m. CST):

Moderator: Morgan Kimble, liability claims supervisor, Erie Insurance;

Speakers: John Binder, president – commercial lines, Crum & Foster;

Al Crook, head of Human Resources Business Partners, North America, Zurich North America; and

Greg Jacobson, co-chief executive officer, The Jacobson Group.

Coverage of the 2019 Emerging Leaders Conference is available at http://amb.brightcovegallery.com/elc.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

