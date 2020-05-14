Three Sharp Executives Recognized as 2020 Difference Makers by ENX Magazine

MONTVALE, N.J., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), and Affinity Business Communications, publisher of ENX Magazine and ENX The Week In Imaging, announce that Bob Madaio, Vice President, Marketing (SIICA); Greg Gumpright, Director of Service and Support (SEC); and John Sheehan, Senior Vice President of Channel Sales (SEC) have been selected as 2020 Difference Makers.

Profiles on Madaio, Sheehan, and Gumpright, as well as 54 other honorees will be included in the May/June issue of ENX Magazine. Each year, ENX Magazine calls for Difference Maker nominations and the magazine's staff sifts through upwards of 100 candidates to identify those who exhibit the qualities and intangibles that truly define the spirit of a Difference Maker.

"This unprecedented period in our collective history underscores the value a difference maker can offer to our society," said Susan Neimes, managing editor of ENX Magazine and ENX The Week In Imaging. "The same can be said about business. These are the men and women who deliver on the promise of our professional values and who we strive to be. Without them, our companies would not be able to flourish. These 55 individuals reflect our better selves and the core objective to serve customers, team members and valued stakeholders. We salute and thank them for their efforts!"

As a relative newcomer to the technology industry, Bob Madaio brought a fresh perspective and diverse background to SIICA. Bob focuses on collaboration efforts with team members and his experience gives him a true pulse on the IT industry. He works closely with technical experts, technical leaders and sales teams across Sharp.

Greg Gumpright has more than 32 years of experience in the office equipment industry. He joined Sharp in 2018 and quickly started revitalizing some of Sharp's service programs, reinventing the critical Master Technician Competition and Platinum Service Programs for Sharp's dealers.

John Sheehan leads Sharp's document channel and professional AV B2B regional dealer sales teams, government account sales teams and channel service solutions training teams. He is focused on helping the business evolve to serve the integrated smart office, which is fast becoming a priority in modern workplaces.

Mike Marusic, president and CEO, (SIIC), added of the Difference Makers, "We're honored to have three executives represent Sharp as ENX Magazine difference makers. Bob, Greg and John have had a profound impact on the success and growth of the company and we're proud to consider them part of the Sharp family."

Erik Cagle, editorial director of ENX Magazine, said of the honorees, "It is fascinating to see the paths traveled by our Difference Makers. Regardless of where they began, each person found a home in the imaging technology universe and carved out his/her own niche. They are the foundations for success, and their attitude, drive and work ethic are worthy of emulation."

About ENX Magazine

ENX Magazine is a monthly publication dedicated to the document imaging industry since 1994. Now in its 27th year, ENX Magazine continues to deliver exclusive editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products, and industry insights through interviews with key players in all segments of the document imaging industry. With a circulation of more than 27,000 hard copies, ENX Magazine serves as a leading integrated resource that brings together industry people, products, and business concepts and strategies for document imaging industry professionals.

The magazine also publishes The Week In Imaging, a weekly e-newsletter that provides news, profiles, technology and business updates, along with blogs from some of the industry's most prominent players.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office systems. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility; its full line of multifunction printers (MFPs); and professional display products, including the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-sharp-executives-recognized-as-2020-difference-makers-by-enx-magazine-301059474.html

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation USA