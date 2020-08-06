Log in
Three Strategic Moves for Food Retailers to Overcome Negative Growth | Infiniti's Industry Experts Provide Critical Insights

08/06/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

Have you recently found yourself wondering what the next step is for food retailers across the globe? Supply chain changes, well-executed partnerships, and identifying profitable categories are some of the steps forward for this industry. Infiniti’s industry experts have the answer to this and many other challenges and questions that may arise in the food retail industry. With unparalleled expertise and actionable solutions, we help food retailers strategically approach a changing market, and efficiently sustain growth. To partner with one of the most trusted market intelligence solutions provider for food retailers across the globe, request a free proposal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005880/en/

Strategic Moves for Growth in the Food Retail Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

Strategic Moves for Growth in the Food Retail Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

Food retailers have seen various fluctuations in consumer buying behaviors, demand, and sales over the past decade. While eating out less was a common trend during the recession of 2008, and food-at-home led to an increase in sales. Soon after the economy improved, consumers returned to dining out, and food retailers’ sales declined again. Although the trend of food-at-home has risen again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food retailers must expect a decline in the post-COVID era. Infiniti’s industry experts have detailed strategic moves that can spur growth in the retail food industry and help food retailers grow sustainably in the coming years.

To learn more about sustainable growth strategies for the food retail industry, read the complete article here.

Amidst the downbeat forecast relating to the growth patterns, several food retailers have already begun taking an ad-hoc approach for addressing the sluggish FAH growth on the overall business. But to make way for sustainable growth and plan for the challenging years awaiting them, food retailers must take a broader and long-term view of the market,” says a retail industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Industry experts at Infiniti have detailed three bold and strategic moves for food retailers to adopt a long-term view of the market, and grow sustainably:

  • Even in the case of an overall decline in FAH volumes, specific subcategories show signs of growth. Investing in a product portfolio that takes into account growing categories can be highly beneficial.
  • Supply chain changes to respond to commodity price fluctuations, and joint ventures can help considerably lower costs.
  • Food retailers and food manufacturers will face similar challenges, and certain partnerships can be mutually beneficial for food companies.

Want to know how food retailers can efficiently overcome challenges in the food retail industry with our market intelligence solutions? Request more information

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
