Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Three consortiums compete to build dry port west of Cairo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 04:26am EST

CAIRO (Reuters) - Three consortiums are competing to build a dry port west of Cairo worth $100 million, the Egyptian finance ministry said on Sunday.

The project will be a public-private partnership between the General Authority For Ports and Dry Land and the winning consortium, to be built on roughly 104 acres in 6th of October City, a suburb west of the capital.

It will be built "as a port for customs clearance of containers handled through the Alexandria and Dekheila ports, which will contribute to easing container traffic," the ministry said in a statement.

Technical and financial bids are expected to be presented in May, after which the winning bidder will be announced, the ministry said. The agreement will last up to 30 years, after which the port will be owned by the state.

Container Corporation of India Ltd leads one of the consortiums with Egypt's Hassan Allam Holding and Singapore's PSA International Pte Ltd.

The second consortium is led by the UAE's DP World in a partnership with the Egypt-based Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport SAE.

Egypt's Elsewedy Electric leads the third consortium, which includes Schenker Egypt and Egypt-based 3A International.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07aNo deal Brexit chances are rising, says CBI business lobby
RE
04:44aRussia's Gazprombank says Venezuela's PDVSA has not opened new accounts
RE
04:38aAlgeria energy revenues up 15 pct in 2018, trade deficit down
RE
04:26aThree consortiums compete to build dry port west of Cairo
RE
12:36aU.S.-China trade talks resume next week, focus on intellectual property
RE
02/09NATIONAL COTTON COUNCIL OF AMERICA : Ongoing Trade Tensions Between the U.S. and China Creating Uncertainty in the World Economy, Global Cotton Market
PU
02/09EXCLUSIVE : Venezuela moves to replace U.S. executives on Citgo board - sources
RE
02/09UNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Guterres praises UN-AU cooperation, calls it an ‘asset
PU
02/09NATIONAL COTTON COUNCIL OF AMERICA : NCC Survey Suggests U.S. Producers to Plant 14.5 Million Acres of Cotton in 2019
PU
02/09AFRICA-EUROPE ALLIANCE : EU supports the new African Union Trade Observatory
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAKER HUGHES A GE CO : EXCLUSIVE: Venezuela shifts oil ventures' accounts to Russian bank - document, sources
2PREMIER FOODS PLC : PREMIER FOODS : says CEO Darby will get at least 1 million pound exit deal
3APPLE : APPLE : Saudi Arabia Creates Application to Monitor Female Family Members
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google Watching Its Cable Bills -- Overheard
5SKYE BANK PLC : SKYE BANK : EFCC denies alleged poisoning of former Chairman Skye Bank

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.