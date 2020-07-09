Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Three firms merge to create the world's first global end-to-end digital platform to bring micro transactional insurance to the unserved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 04:04am EDT

LONDON, and NEW YORK, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STP Group merged with MicroEnsure and TonkaBI to provide micro insurance to internet platforms, millions of micro and small businesses, and to approximately four billion people on the planet who are currently without an insurance policy. As of July 1, 2020, the company began operations under the name The Micro Insurance Company.

Micro insurers have been operating for decades and yet billions of people and millions of businesses still have no access to the safety net that insurance can provide. This is because micro insurance is a highly fragmented market with complex products, cumbersome customer journeys and stymied systems that prevents the swift payment of claims. The formation of The Micro Insurance Company is the first global end-to-end digital micro insurance solution that combines reinsurance capacity, in-country insurance licenses, world-class distribution and market-leading artificial intelligence functionality.

“Today’s announcement marks one of the most significant milestones in the history of the micro insurance industry,” said Harry Croydon, founder of STP Group and CEO of The Micro Insurance Company. “After years of market development, it is only now that the necessary technology has been developed so that we can offer complete micro insurance products to the unserved. We provide people with a simple safety net, so when the unexpected happens, they can bounce back swiftly.”

The Micro Insurance Company is formed through the merger of TonkaBI, STP Insurance Services, and MicroEnsure, which brings together resources, expertise, and skills in underwriting, technology and distribution. Whereas most insurtech firms seek to improve existing monoline products and markets, The Micro Insurance Company follows the concept of straight-through processing to create highly relevant insurance products at a very low cost to support people in their local communities around the world.

MicroEnsure pioneered micro insurance for emerging consumers starting in 2002, and it grew to become industry’s leading innovator by being first to market with weather index insurance and using mobile networks to distribute insurance. Since its founding in 2002, the firm created more than 200 products for low-income families, and has served more than 65 million people by partnering with a range of MFIs, banks, mobile networks and ride-hailing companies across Africa and Asia. Flourish Ventures, which spun out of the Omidyar Network last year, was the lead investor in MicroEnsure.

TonkaBI specialises in transforming the way we look at data by applying a data-driven business intelligence approach to the insurance market. The TonkaBI team builds software focusing on AI, computer vision and robotic process automation that helps its partners transform their businesses into digital platforms. 

“Today begins an important new chapter for MicroEnsure,” said Richard Leftley, founder of MicroEnsure and EVP of The Micro Insurance Corporation. “As the first dedicated micro insurance pioneer we needed to take on the role of underwriting have found the right partners to create, sell and service our own products globally and at a massive scale. We look forward with great excitement to working together to enhance lives of people globally.”

About the Micro Insurance Company (MIC)
The insurance industry has historically encouraged and protected socio-economic progress, but four billion uninsured people and businesses are still desperately seeking workable insurance solutions to their problems. MIC was formed to address this large market globally and focuses on the unserved population and businesses of the world by providing an insurance platform that is capable of assuming various types of micro transactional insurance risk covering gig workers, IoT, the sharing economy, micro and small businesses and weather, all managed through technology and delivered at low cost by using the principles of straight-through processing. www.microinsurance.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

EST time zone – Harry Croydon, CEO harry.croydon@microinsurance.com

GMT time zone – Richard Leftley, EVP International richard.leftley@microensure.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:24aALSTOM : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
04:23aROLLS ROYCE : Zero AOG milestone reached
PU
04:23aUSINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S A USIMINAS : Notice to the Market – Usiminas Mecânica S.A. - Restructuring of the activities
PU
04:23aBEIERSDORF AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
04:21aAECI : Dealings in Securities re LTIP
PR
04:19aAIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
RE
04:18aAFORTI S A : CR ESPI 40/2020 – Notification of withdrawal from a signed letter of intent
PU
04:18aNESTLE : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
04:17aOKEA : Updated invitation to presentation of second quarter results 2020
AQ
04:16aDIAGEO : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOLALUZ-CLIDOM, S.A. : ROOFTOP REVOLUTION: Coronavirus chill upends solar power industry
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
5TRYG A/S : TRYG A/S : – Interim report Q2 and H1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group