Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Three-month Euribor rises to highest since early 2016

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 10:54am EDT

A key euro zone money market rate rose to its highest level in more than four years on Wednesday, a move that analysts said likely reflected higher borrowing costs in the periphery.

The three-month Euribor rate fixed was fixed at -0.19% in afternoon European trading, up from -0.23% the previous session and was at its highest level since early 2016.

"You can't exclude that there is a dislocation of financing costs between banks in the euro area," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet, explaining the higher Euribor fixing.

He said that of the 18 euro area banks that contribute to the Euribor fixing, seven are from the periphery, and if they are seeing higher funding costs that would be reflecting in a higher Euribor rate overall.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17aDollar eases as oil rebound soothes nerves
RE
11:17aAmerican Eagle pulls annual forecast on coronavirus worries; shares plunge
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:15aIKEA opens half of stores in Israel after lockdown eased
RE
11:09aEuropean Commission proposes 600 million euros pandemic aid to Tunisia
RE
11:07aOklahoma regulators approve application classifying oil output as 'economic waste'
RE
10:55aStimulus hopes lift Wall Street after historic oil rout
RE
10:54aThree-month Euribor rises to highest since early 2016
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
2LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent crude rises after coronavirus drags it to lowest since 1999
3BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis
4AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
5NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group