Three of Ramo Law's Partners Selected for Variety's 2019 “Legal Impact Report”

04/15/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that Partners Elsa Ramo, Michelle Chang and Erika Canchola were named to Variety’s prestigious “2019 Legal Impact Report” spotlighting the top attorneys in the entertainment business.

The firm led by these three female partners provides wide-ranging legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry. The firm has a dedicated focus in representing financiers, producers, directors, distributors, studios and production entities in all transactional aspects of film, television (scripted and unscripted) and digital content.

Ramo says she started the firm in 2005 when she saw that “films were starting to be made on digital film” and now in 2019 “filmmakers are converting into unscripted and scripted series content makers and the challenge now is for the firm to advise and guide clients in pivoting in this new content world order.” Her client list includes Imagine Entertainment, New Line, Fox, Balboa Productions and Boardwalk Pictures, and recently released films like “Dragged Across Concrete” and “What They Had.”

Chang guides and supports production, sales, distribution and post-production companies. She represents Solution Entertainment Group, with recent projects including the film “Killerman” with Liam Hemsworth, and “Wheelman,” released on Netflix. “There has been a lot of discussion about VR and cryptocurrency and how that has started to infiltrate what we do and what our clients do,” Chang says. “Being a part of those developing areas is really exciting.”

Canchola, who earned her JD at Boston University School of Law, handles film financing with recent films including “Small Crimes,” “Donnybrook” and “Arkansas.” Canchola’s other recent projects include “The Americans,” “Grace & Frankie,” and “Altered Carbon.”

Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients’ financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLawPC.com.


© Business Wire 2019
