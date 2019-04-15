Three of Ramo Law's Partners Selected for Variety's 2019 “Legal Impact Report”

Entertainment law firm Ramo
Law PC announced today that Partners Elsa
Ramo, Michelle
Chang and Erika
Canchola were named to Variety’s prestigious “2019 Legal
Impact Report” spotlighting the top attorneys in the entertainment
business.
The firm led by these three female partners provides wide-ranging legal
services to its clients in the entertainment industry. The firm has a
dedicated focus in representing financiers, producers, directors,
distributors, studios and production entities in all transactional
aspects of film, television (scripted and unscripted) and digital
content.
Ramo says she started the firm in 2005 when she saw that “films were
starting to be made on digital film” and now in 2019 “filmmakers are
converting into unscripted and scripted series content makers and the
challenge now is for the firm to advise and guide clients in pivoting in
this new content world order.” Her client list includes Imagine
Entertainment, New Line, Fox, Balboa Productions and Boardwalk Pictures,
and recently released films like “Dragged Across Concrete” and “What
They Had.”
Chang guides and supports production, sales, distribution and
post-production companies. She represents Solution Entertainment Group,
with recent projects including the film “Killerman” with Liam Hemsworth,
and “Wheelman,” released on Netflix. “There has been a lot of discussion
about VR and cryptocurrency and how that has started to infiltrate what
we do and what our clients do,” Chang says. “Being a part of those
developing areas is really exciting.”
Canchola, who earned her JD at Boston University School of Law, handles
film financing with recent films including “Small Crimes,” “Donnybrook”
and “Arkansas.” Canchola’s other recent projects include “The
Americans,” “Grace & Frankie,” and “Altered Carbon.”
