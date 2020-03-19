Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Three people have coronavirus at U.S. mission in Geneva: official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Three people employed by the U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva have contracted coronavirus, but are in "good condition", a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday, declining to give specifics.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that a handful of State Department employees across the globe had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but gave no details on where they were based or whether they had returned to the United States.

A spokesperson at the U.S. mission in Geneva, contacted by Reuters, said: "We can confirm we presently have three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the U.S. Mission in Geneva.

"The confirmed cases are in good condition and in self-quarantine, as are the close contacts. Due to privacy concerns, we are not able to share additional information," the spokesperson said, adding that the premises were being sanitized to prevent further infection.

The mission is believed to employ more than 200 diplomats and local staff, many of them now working from home.

The United Nations European headquarters is located in the Swiss city and cases have been identified among staff at organizations including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO), and at international schools in the Geneva region.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Frances Kerry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aEXCLUSIVE : UK supermarkets expect police support if London in lockdown - industry source
RE
08:17aARCADIA BIOSCIENCES : Partners with Grow West® and Buttonwillow Warehouse Company to Bring GoodHemp Seeds to California Growers
PU
08:16aIndia bars international commercial passenger flights from landing in country for one week
RE
08:07aGermany to use exception to debt brake, eyes new borrowing - source
RE
08:05aSwiss National Bank seeks state help to fight coronavirus
RE
08:05aViewTech Borescopes Announces New Ultraviolet Mechanical Articulating Video Borescope
SE
08:02aSpain urges EU-wide fiscal response to coronavirus after ECB plan
RE
08:01aTHREE PEOPLE HAVE CORONAVIRUS AT U.S. MISSION IN GENEVA : official
RE
07:54aIn Iran, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus - health official
RE
07:53aAirline industry crisis deepens as coronavirus pain spreads
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group