Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Three states join AG group probing planned merger of Sprint and T-Mobile

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 09:29pm EDT
A sign for a T-Mobile store is seen in Manhattan, New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The attorneys general of Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania have joined a group of states probing T-Mobile's plan to buy rival Sprint for $26 billion, which is believed to be nearing the end of a regulatory review.

The state attorneys general made the filings this week, telling the Federal Communications Commission they planned to join a Justice Department probe and need access to documents.

The deal won FCC support last month. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said on Thursday he planned to circulate a proposed order asking his fellow commissioners to approve the deal in the coming weeks, but officials said it might not be finished until early July.

That said, it still needs approval from the Justice Department, whose staff has recommended the proposed merger be stopped.

The final decision on whether to allow two of the four nationwide wireless carriers to merge will be made by the department's political appointees, headed by antitrust division chief Makan Delrahim.

The states' late involvement is not unusual and their request for data could suggest they are looking at the impact of the merger on their states, including data of customers switching from T Mobile to Sprint and the reverse, and to other carriers.

The state attorneys general may independently seek to sue to stop the proposed transaction, although that would be very unusual.

T-Mobile has a reputation for aggressively seeking to cut prices and improve service to woo customers away from market leaders Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc, and antitrust enforcers may want to preserve that dynamic.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:59pEXCLUSIVE : Foxconn plans management overhaul as Chairman Gou seeks Taiwan presidency - source
RE
09:49pAustralian Housing Finance Falls in April
DJ
09:48pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : New lending to households rises 0.6 percent (Media Release)
PU
09:48pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : and NT Government Memorandum of Understanding (Media Release)
PU
09:36pU.S. Plans More Than $2 Billion in Weapons Sales to Taiwan, Angering Beijing
DJ
09:33pQUEENSLAND SUGAR : Court case resolved with no appeal, 7/6/2019
PU
09:30pGoogle to buy analytics software firm Looker for $2.6 billion
RE
09:29pThree states join AG group probing planned merger of Sprint and T-Mobile
RE
09:28pDollar pressured before payrolls data, poised for worst weekly performance for 2019
RE
09:27pMEG WHITMAN : Former HP boss Whitman says 'not protecting herself' in Autonomy fraud allegation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Trump tariffs may steer Mexican cows away from U.S. beef supply
3As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
4NFI GROUP INC : NFI : Detroit revitalizes public transit service using new buses from New Flyer
5THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Intuitive Rheometer Series Designed for Quality Cont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About