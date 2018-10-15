Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ThriftBooks First U.S. Company to Surpass 200,000 Reviews on Trustpilot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 05:20pm CEST

Seattle, WA, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks, the world’s largest online used bookseller, recently became the first U.S. company to receive more than 200,000 customer reviews on Trustpilot, the leading global independent review platform. ThriftBooks has a TrustScore of 9.3 out of 10/Excellent, a measure of customer satisfaction based on the hundreds of thousands of ThriftBooks service reviews. More than 240,000 companies have reviews on Trustpilot.

0_medium_TB_logo_color_horizontal.png


 

“We’re honored that so many of our customers have taken the time to review ThriftBooks. We regularly use this feedback to improve our customers’ shopping experience,” said Nicole Cox, Vice President of Marketing. “We also appreciated the surprise gift of 200 cupcakes from Trustpilot to celebrate this milestone.”

 

Trustpilot enables consumers to find companies, read reviews from other customers, and write their own reviews. ThriftBooks established a partnership with Trustpilot in 2015. To read all ThriftBooks reviews, visit ThriftBooks Reviews.

 

For more information, visit http://www.thriftbooks.com.

 

 

About ThriftBooks

Based in Seattle, WA, ThriftBooks is the largest online seller of used books in the world, having sold more than 100 million books since its inception. Founded in 2003 and backed by KCB Management, ThriftBooks operates 8 fulfillment centers in the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and collectible books. ThriftBooks relies on proprietary software to identify and list books, as well as a sophisticated pricing model that dynamically prices books across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com,  eBay, and others.

 

About Trustpilot

Trustpilot is a leading independent review platform - free and open to all. With more than 45 million reviews of over 240,000 companies, Trustpilot gives people a place to share and discover reviews of businesses, and we give every company the tools to turn consumer feedback into business results. Our mission is to bring people and businesses closer together to create ever-improving experiences for everyone. Trustpilot reviews are seen more than 3 billion times each month by consumers worldwide. With offices in Copenhagen, London, New York, Denver, Berlin, Melbourne and Vilnius, Trustpilot's 700 employees represent more than 40 different nationalities.

Nicole Cox
ThriftBooks
253.275.2241 ext. 7101
ncox@thriftbooks.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aSony Announces Compact DSC-HX99 Camera; More Info at B&H
BU
11:49aSK CAPITAL : Completes Acquisition of SI Group
BU
11:48aJUST LOANS : Cash Flow PLC 'A' Rating
PU
11:48aMCI CAPITAL : .EuroVentures Fund has signed an agreement to acquire 51% of shares of IAI S.A., a company offering e-commerce and e-travel software in a SaaS model
PU
11:48aAstraZeneca will keep UK investment freeze if no Brexit clarity
RE
11:48aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of Shire plc
PU
11:48aUNILEVER NL : N.V. press release – Transactions in own securities of 15 October 2018
PU
11:48aUSmax Awarded Worldwide Technical Security Services Contract with the U.S. Agency for Global Media
PR
11:47aALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of L3 Technologies, Inc.
PR
11:46aAstraZeneca will keep UK investment freeze if no Brexit clarity
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONVATEC GROUP : ConvaTec shares plunge on profit warning and CEO departure
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
3ESURE GROUP PLC : MAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - esure Group plc
4VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
5SUPERDRY PLC : Superdry shares under water, blames weather and forex for profit alert

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.