Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ThriftBooks Ranked #3 in America's Best Customer Service for 2019 from Newsweek

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Seattle, WA, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the category of online booksellers, Thriftbooks has been ranked #3 in the 2020 America’s Best Customer Service survey from Newsweek.

Newsweek, in partnership with Statisa, conducted an independent survey of US companies that exhibit superior customer service, based on real customer feedback. Over 20,000 consumers rated companies on a variety of factors such as customer focus, the quality of communication, technical competence, professional competence, range of services, as well as the accessibility of the company.

In the America’s Best Customer Service 2020 survey, retail and service providers were ranked across 160 retail categories by customers who have either made a purchase, used the service, or gathered information about a product or service in the last three years. Each customer gave their evaluation of several brands, totaling more than 115,000 evaluations.

“It's a great time to be in Customer Service,” says Hugo Munday, Director of Customer Service at Thriftbooks. “Modern tools allow us to consider every word of customer feedback. This informs so much more than whether a book lover liked our Customer Service or not. That feedback informs and enables us to offer the best overall experience that ThriftBooks can so thank you, Newsweek, and thank you, customers, for your feedback!”

For more information, visit https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-customer-service-2020 and https://www.ThriftBooks.com.

 

About ThriftBooks

Based in Seattle, WA, ThriftBooks is the largest online seller of used books in the world, having sold more than 145 million books since its inception. Founded in 2003 and backed by KCB Management, ThriftBooks operates seven fulfillment centers in the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and collectible books. ThriftBooks relies on proprietary software to identify and list books, as well as a sophisticated pricing model that dynamically prices books across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, and others.

Barbara Hagen
ThriftBooks
2532752241
bhagen@thriftbooks.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:31pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Plantronics, Inc.
BU
08:29pCAE : President and CEO Marc Parent receives AIAC's James C. Floyd Award for his exceptional contribution to Canada's aerospace industry
PR
08:28pCAE : President and CEO Marc Parent receives AIAC's James C. Floyd Award for his exceptional contribution to Canada's aerospace industry
AQ
08:27pALPHABET : Regulators begin probe into Google-Ascension cloud computing deal - WSJ
RE
08:20pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Copel records EBITDA of R$1.2 billion in the third quarter
PR
08:17pWELLING : Edvantage Group (0328.HK) and SenseTime Join Forces to Propel the Development of AI Vocational Education for Talent Incubation
AQ
08:17pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Pareteum (TEUM) Investors with $500k+ Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Application Deadline is Approaching in Securities Class Action
GL
08:15pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages ADTRAN (ADTN) Investors Who Have Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Application Deadline is Approaching
GL
08:12pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Sonim Technologies (SONM) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Securities Class Action Deadline is Approaching
GL
08:09pTIM COOK : Trump, Apple CEO Tim Cook to tour Apple operations in Texas - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
3Tesla to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
4YY INC. : YY Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
5Some U.S. airlines willing to take 737 MAX jets before pilot training approval - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group