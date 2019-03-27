Thrive Behavioral Sciences Appoints Dr. Faizi Ahmed its Medical Director for Tampa

Tampa, FL, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Thrive Behavioral Sciences, a leading provider of behavioral health services to skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, announced today the appointment of Faizi Ahmed, M.D., as medical director of its Tampa operations. A neuropsychiatrist, Dr. Ahmed will collaborate with Thrive’s providers and psychologists to help deliver a holistic approach to treating diseases of the nervous system.



“Thrive Behavioral Sciences is committed to providing our patients, referring providers and nursing home and assisted living partners with access to highly specialized care delivery. The addition of Dr. Ahmed to our Tampa team is an extension of that commitment,” said Stephen Lomonico, President, Thrive Behavioral Sciences. “His evidenced-based approach has been proven to heal both the body and the mind and will have a significant impact on patient outcomes and quality of life.”

Dr. Ahmed is an affiliate assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral neurosciences at the University of South Florida. He is board-certified in Psychiatry through the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and in Neuropsychiatry and Behavioral Neurology through the United Council of Neurologic Subspecialties.

After earning his undergraduate degree from Temple University in Philadelphia and his medical degree from Xavier University School of Medicine, Dr. Ahmed completed his residency at Temple University Hospital. He went on to participate in an assertive community treatment program in Swarthmore, Penn., where Dr. Ahmed treated patients with severe mental illness. He also completed a fellowship in neuropsychiatry and behavioral neurology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

“I am looking forward to helping Thrive Behavioral Sciences achieve its goal of bringing a holistic approach to dealing with the behavioral health needs of its patients and supporting its providers and psychologists with the application of the latest in evidence-based therapies,” said Dr. Ahmed.

About Thrive Behavioral Sciences

Located in Tampa, Fla., Thrive Behavioral Sciences is a group of medically trained specialists who apply human behavior treatment protocols to consistently improve patient outcomes and health care delivery. For more information, visit www.thrivebehavioralsciences.com.

