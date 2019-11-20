Log in
Thrive IP :® Wins Patent Appeal for Trans-Radial Solutions LLC's Radiological Protection Technology

11/20/2019

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2019, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") handed victory to Trans-Radial Solutions LLC, reversing the rejection of all claims appealed. The patent application, entitled, "Left Radial Access, Right Room Operation, Peripheral Intervention System," is expected to issue as a U.S. patent following the PTAB's decision.

The technology, developed in collaboration by Andrew W. Shealy, Barney C. Wasson, and James E. Conner, relates to a system for use during medical operations that also provides radiological protection. The technology is available for licensing.

"A panel composed of three administrative patent judges considered the patent examiner's rejection and reached the conclusion that we claim a patentable improvement over what has come before," explained Mr. Bernard S. Klosowski, Thrive IP®'s lead patent attorney on the appeal.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thrive-ip-wins-patent-appeal-for-trans-radial-solutions-llcs-radiological-protection-technology-300962368.html

SOURCE Thrive IP


© PRNewswire 2019
