Thrive IP :® Wins Patent Application Battle for Vacation Finder, LLC's Technology for Reserving and 0Managing Vacation Rental Properties

08/13/2020 | 02:57pm EDT

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18, 2020, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") handed victory to Vacation Finder, LLC, reversing the patent examiner's rejections.  The patent application, entitled, "Methods of Reserving and Managing Vacation Rental Properties," will issue as U.S. Patent No. 10,755,203 on August 25, 2020.

"A PTAB panel, usually composed of three administrative patent judges, considered the patent examiner's rejections and concluded that our client had indeed invented and claimed a new and useful invention that combats fraud in the vacation rental industry.  This patent is particularly significant in view of the Supreme Court's Alice case and its progeny that have, in recent years, resulted in the patent office rejecting so many computer or software-based patent applications," explained Ben Klosowski, Thrive IP®'s lead patent attorney on the appeal.  "We're pleased to have assisted our client receive this significant patent, a cornerstone to its business model."  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thrive-ip-wins-patent-application-battle-for-vacation-finder-llcs-technology-for-reserving-and-0managing-vacation-rental-properties-301112126.html

SOURCE Thrive IP


© PRNewswire 2020
