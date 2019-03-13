ThriveHive : Releases Perch 3.1 Empowering Businesses to Better Interact With Their Customers and Prospects

ThriveHive,
the leader in guided marketing solutions for small and mid-sized
business, today announced the release of Perch 3.1 to improve
interactions between businesses and their customers and prospects
online. With this release, Perch users will now be able to respond and
react to customer reviews, comments, questions and company mentions all
from the convenience of their Perch Inbox.
“With the release of Perch 3.1, we are shifting from just staying
informed to now being able to also take action,” said Brian Erickson,
Product Director at ThriveHive. “While businesses love the convenience
of watching social and review activity with Perch, we’ve now also made
it easy to respond directly from the app, saving valuable time.”
By enabling businesses to interact with customers and prospects directly
from their Inbox, Perch users are now able to conveniently and
efficiently humanize their business, promote trust and transparency,
show appreciation to loyal customers and clients and better control
their brand perception.
“It’s exciting to bring tools and functionality to our customers that
help businesses be as personable and responsive online as they are
offline,” says Erickson. “The more businesses can be transparent and
engage with people online, the more trust they’ll build with their
online presence, and that’s exactly what the release of Perch 3.1 allows
them to do.”
Perch is the easy-to-use app that helps local businesses improve their
online local presence across Google, Facebook, Yelp and more. In one
location, customers can track social posts and reviews for their own
business as well as competitors to help improve their online brand,
reputation and outreach. The app, available for both iPhone and Android
phones, is free to use and saves significant time by allowing owners to
communicate with customers from one central location.
To sign up for Perch, visit https://my.perchapp.com/lp
or download from the App
Store or Google
Play.
About ThriveHive:
ThriveHive is the leader in guided
marketing solutions for small businesses. With more than 10,000
customers, small businesses rely on ThriveHive to get found and stand
out online. ThriveHive is part of UpCurve Inc.’s company portfolio
within New Media Investment Group. For more information, please visit www.thrivehive.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005188/en/