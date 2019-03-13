ThriveHive : Releases Perch 3.1 Empowering Businesses to Better Interact With Their Customers and Prospects

Perch users can now engage with customers and prospects directly from their inbox

ThriveHive, the leader in guided marketing solutions for small and mid-sized business, today announced the release of Perch 3.1 to improve interactions between businesses and their customers and prospects online. With this release, Perch users will now be able to respond and react to customer reviews, comments, questions and company mentions all from the convenience of their Perch Inbox.

“With the release of Perch 3.1, we are shifting from just staying informed to now being able to also take action,” said Brian Erickson, Product Director at ThriveHive. “While businesses love the convenience of watching social and review activity with Perch, we’ve now also made it easy to respond directly from the app, saving valuable time.”

By enabling businesses to interact with customers and prospects directly from their Inbox, Perch users are now able to conveniently and efficiently humanize their business, promote trust and transparency, show appreciation to loyal customers and clients and better control their brand perception.

“It’s exciting to bring tools and functionality to our customers that help businesses be as personable and responsive online as they are offline,” says Erickson. “The more businesses can be transparent and engage with people online, the more trust they’ll build with their online presence, and that’s exactly what the release of Perch 3.1 allows them to do.”

Perch is the easy-to-use app that helps local businesses improve their online local presence across Google, Facebook, Yelp and more. In one location, customers can track social posts and reviews for their own business as well as competitors to help improve their online brand, reputation and outreach. The app, available for both iPhone and Android phones, is free to use and saves significant time by allowing owners to communicate with customers from one central location.

To sign up for Perch, visit https://my.perchapp.com/lp or download from the App Store or Google Play.

About ThriveHive:

ThriveHive is the leader in guided marketing solutions for small businesses. With more than 10,000 customers, small businesses rely on ThriveHive to get found and stand out online. ThriveHive is part of UpCurve Inc.’s company portfolio within New Media Investment Group. For more information, please visit www.thrivehive.com.

