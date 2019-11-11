Log in
Thruvision : to Provide Its People Screening Technology to US Customs and Border Protection at Select Ports of Entry

11/11/2019 | 09:12am EST

This Contract Becomes the Latest in a Series of Awards Thruvision Has Secured to Provide Technology That Will Assist US Authorities in Detecting Weapons and Contraband Concealed Under Clothing

Thruvision, the leading provider of next-generation people-screening technology to the international security market, today announced that its patented passive terahertz technology is being deployed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at select ports of entry.

The technology is a specialist type of body heat camera, detecting items concealed under clothing that block body heat, thereby revealing their size, shape and location. Thruvision cameras eliminate the need for physical searches or pat downs as authorities can see items in question and request that they are removed.

“Thruvision’s breakthrough technology has broad application because it solves the throughput and privacy challenges historically associated with airport body scanners,” said Kevin Gramer, Vice President, Thruvision Americas. “Our technology can screen up to 2,000 people per hour for items that can include everything from packets of drugs and bundles of cash to 3D printed guns, ceramic knives, or homemade explosives and suicide vests.”

Thruvision’s passive terahertz technology screens all individuals safely and respectfully. It emits no radiation, captures no anatomical detail and does not identify age, gender or ethnicity of those being screened. Thruvision’s technology has been deployed in the U.S. and internationally, and was recently part of a trial run by the British Transport Police to help authorities crack down on knife crime in London.

Thruvision’s technology has been vetted and approved by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and recently, the company announced an award from the U.S. Department of State to provide its technology to the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

For more information, visit www.thruvision.com.

About Thruvision

Thruvision is the leading provider of next-generation people-screening technology. Using patented passive terahertz technology, Thruvision is uniquely capable of detecting metallic and non-metallic threats including weapons, explosives and contraband items that are hidden under clothing, at distances up to 25ft. Addressing the growing need for fast, safe and effective security, Thruvision has been vetted and approved by the US Transportation Security Administration. Operationally deployed in 20 countries around the world, Thruvision is used for a range of applications including mass transit and aviation security, facilities and public area protection, customs and border control and supply chain loss prevention. The company has offices in Washington DC, near Oxford in the UK, and in Sydney.


© Business Wire 2019
