Thryv Holdings, Inc. Announces Virtual Investor Day

09/01/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Dallas, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (“Thryv”) announced today that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, September 16 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET. 

The company recently filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to the proposed public listing of its common stock. A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. 

Presentations will be given by Chief Executive Officer and President Joe Walsh, Chief Financial Officer Paul Rouse and Chief Strategy Officer Gordon Henry and will provide updates on the company’s strategic initiatives, growth strategy and business outlook. 

For public access to the audio webcast and slides, click here or visit Thryv’s Investor Relations website at investor.thryv.com approximately 10 minutes before the start of the event. 

To RSVP to Thryv’s Investor Day, contact Brinlea Johnson at brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com or 415.269.2645. Once registered, you will receive Zoom meeting details.   

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 

About Thryv

Thryv is one of the largest companies in the United States that provides small-to-medium sized businesses (“SMBs”) with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv’s solutions enable its SMB clients to generate new business leads, manage their customer relationships and run their day-to-day operations.

 

Media Contacts:  

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012                                                                         

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

 

Investor Contacts:  

KJ Christopher  

Thryv, Inc.  

972.453.7068  

kj.christopher@thryv.com  

 

Cameron Lessard 

Thryv, Inc.  

214.773.7022 

cameron.lessard@thryv.com

   

 

 

 

 

###

