Thryv, Inc. Continues to Help Small Business Owners with its “Winning on Main Street” Small Business Podcast Series

Dallas, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Winning on Main Street,” a Thryv Inc. podcast series focusing on small business owners and their paths to success, features industry experts in its newest episodes. Hosted by Thryv Chief Strategy Officer Gordon Henry, the podcast shares stories of real small businesses that are winning using today’s modern technology through talks with relatable, nose-to-the-grindstone entrepreneurs about starting and running their businesses.

“It’s important, now more than ever, that small businesses stay laser-focused on how they manage their business;” said Henry, “this can be from how to get more customers, how to access financial resources or how to get great business advice.

“Our podcast provides those valuable tips and resources small business need to continue to grow their business and keep it thriving.”

Matching Buyers and Sellers Around the Globe

With so many channels for businesses to consider advertising in, from Google to Facebook to Bing and beyond, choosing where to put your money can be overwhelming. Sandy Lohr runs MatchCraft, the tech company managing small business search, social and display advertising campaigns in 41 countries.

Join host Thryv CSO Gordon Henry as he talks with Sandy about the latest trends in consumer purchasing and how businesses are reaching their customers in today’s evolving marketplace.

Meet The 10 Billion Dollar Man

Brock Blake runs Lendio, the largest marketplace for small business loans in America. We can all thank him for making the government’s COVID-19 PPP loan program actually reach the small business owners on Main Street.

In the latest episode of the “Winning on Main Street” podcast, Blake discusses how Lendio’s mission of fueling the American dream shifted to saving the American dream during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Find Your Mentor At SCORE

Small business owners often need mentoring, and SCORE provides it free of charge. SCORE is an army of 10,000 volunteer mentors, many of them top retired entrepreneurs and business executives, who donate their time to provide expertise and advice to small businesses with 500 or fewer employees.

In the latest episode of the “Winning on Main Street” podcast, SCORE’s CEO, Bridget Weston, sits down with Thryv CSO Gordon Henry to explain how today’s small business owners can benefit from SCORE’s mentorship program.

“Winning on Main Street” is available wherever you love to listen including Simplecast, Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, and Stitcher. Tune in to hear from business owners like you in roofing, healthcare, transportation and more.

About Gordon Henry

Thryv Chief Strategy Officer Gordon Henry hosts “Winning on Main Street.” An expert in the tools small businesses use to market themselves, Gordon asks podcast guests about the challenges they face and technology they use to get ahead. Learn more about Gordon.

