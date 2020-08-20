Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thryv, Inc. announces Connect20 Small Business Conference –

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 01:19pm EDT

Dallas, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc., the provider of Thryv® software, the fully integrated, end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced it will host its second annual Small Business Conference—Connect20—virtually on November 10 and 11. 

Connect20 is a 2-day virtual conference designed for small business owners, entrepreneurs and franchisees that focuses on building, growing, and modernizing their businesses. In today’s COVID-19 environment, it’s essential to find new ways to connect with customers and prospects. 

Attendees will:

  • Hear from today’s most inspiring and successful entrepreneurs, franchisors, financiers, and experts on getting ahead in today’s fast-changing economy
  • Network with industry pioneers and up-and-coming small business owners
  • Learn to use technology and ingenuity to help their business thrive – even in today’s COVID-19 environment.
  • Connect with leaders from nationally-recognized small business resource organizations like America’s Small Business Development Centers, SCORE and the National Women’s Business Council

“It only takes one day of connecting to the people, the insights, and the inspirational moments to change the trajectory of your small business,” said Connect Conference Organizer and Thryv Chief Strategy Officer Gordon Henry. “Attendees will get inside access to digital business trends, cutting-edge tools and actionable insights to help them become more successful.” 

The conference will also feature successful business leaders, industry pioneers, technology gurus and entrepreneurs. 

Some exciting presenters to look forward to (many more to come):

  • Scott Galloway, Best-selling author of “The Four” and “The Algebra of Happiness”
  • Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS and Chairperson of the International Franchise Association (IFA) and
  • Brock Blake, CEO of Lendio, leading online lender of US Gov’t PPP loans during the Pandemic
  • Rebecca Meeker, VP Business Development at Mastercard 

You don’t want to miss it! Save your seat for Connect20 before space runs out! 

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end client experience software that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small businesses to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons. 

Thryv supports small businesses with Hub by Thryv, a software console that enables businesses with multiple locations, such as franchises, to manage and oversee their operations using the Thryv software. 

Thryv also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 25 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com

Thryv delivers business services to more than 350,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

 

Media Contacts:  

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012                                                                         

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

 

###

Paige Blankenship
Thryv, Inc.
972.453.3012
paige.blankenship@thryv.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:36pULTRA PURE WATER TECHNOLOGIES : J. Craig Holding Corp. Submits Application to Officially Change Company Name and Ticker Symbol
AQ
01:36pTRIUMPH : Mechanical Controls Selected For Water Tank Systems On A321XLR
PR
01:36pOp-Ed Calls for Seizing the Moment to Eliminate Health Inequities
GL
01:35pDATAMETREX AI : Signs Another $250,000 Sales Contract With LOTTE
AQ
01:34pU.S. FDA Approves Kesimpta® (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
GL
01:34pOrganic takes on climate change
GL
01:34p113 Fairfax County-based Firms – and 199 in Northern Virginia Region – Make the 2020 Inc. 5000 List
BU
01:34pLYFT : to Suspend Service in California -- Update
DJ
01:33pFACTBOX-California is just one legal challenge for Uber around the world
RE
01:31pD&H Distributing Execs, Sales Leaders Win Industry & Regional Accolades From CRN, Dealerscope, Central Penn
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : In U.S.-China tech war, investors bet on China's localisation push
2SCHAEFFLER : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler AG Plans Creation of New Authorized Ca..
3BP PLC : Premier Oil lays out plan to extend debt facilities, posts first-half loss
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : publishes H1 2020 Shareholder Letter and Financial Results
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia Reports 50% Sales Leap On Chip Demand -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group