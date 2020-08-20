Thryv, Inc. announces Connect20 Small Business Conference

Dallas, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc., the provider of Thryv® software, the fully integrated, end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced it will host its second annual Small Business Conference—Connect20—virtually on November 10 and 11.

Connect20 is a 2-day virtual conference designed for small business owners, entrepreneurs and franchisees that focuses on building, growing, and modernizing their businesses. In today’s COVID-19 environment, it’s essential to find new ways to connect with customers and prospects.

Attendees will:

Hear from today’s most inspiring and successful entrepreneurs, franchisors, financiers, and experts on getting ahead in today’s fast-changing economy

Network with industry pioneers and up-and-coming small business owners

Learn to use technology and ingenuity to help their business thrive – even in today’s COVID-19 environment.

Connect with leaders from nationally-recognized small business resource organizations like America’s Small Business Development Centers, SCORE and the National Women’s Business Council

“It only takes one day of connecting to the people, the insights, and the inspirational moments to change the trajectory of your small business,” said Connect Conference Organizer and Thryv Chief Strategy Officer Gordon Henry. “Attendees will get inside access to digital business trends, cutting-edge tools and actionable insights to help them become more successful.”

The conference will also feature successful business leaders, industry pioneers, technology gurus and entrepreneurs.

Some exciting presenters to look forward to (many more to come):

Scott Galloway , Best-selling author of “The Four” and “The Algebra of Happiness”

, Best-selling author of “The Four” and “The Algebra of Happiness” Catherine Monson , CEO of FASTSIGNS and Chairperson of the International Franchise Association (IFA) and

, CEO of FASTSIGNS and Chairperson of the International Franchise Association (IFA) and Brock Blake, CEO of Lendio, leading online lender of US Gov’t PPP loans during the Pandemic

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end client experience software that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small businesses to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons.

Thryv supports small businesses with Hub by Thryv, a software console that enables businesses with multiple locations, such as franchises, to manage and oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 25 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 350,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Media Contacts:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

