Thryv® Named to Service World Expo's Top 10 New Products List For 2019

09/20/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Thryv, Inc. — the leading small business software provider — is delighted to announce it has been named to Service World Expo’s list of Top 10 New Products for 2019. The industry’s premier event for residential service contractors, Service World Expo is the number one meeting for HVAC, plumbing, electrical and remodeling contractors to get access to top business insights, marketing strategies, moneymaking practices and more.

Thryv is pleased to showcase its better-than-ever small business software at the event in Las Vegas October 16 through 18, 2019. Thryv will be featured in the Innovation Showcase for the event’s more than 2,700 expected attendees.

“At Thryv, we know contractors work better with the right tools — and that includes their software. Our team works exceptionally hard to ensure Thryv works specifically for our clients who spend the majority of their time out in the field,” said Chief Strategy Officer Gordon Henry.

Thryv VP of Product and Marketing Ryan Cantor added that the company’s software, though it has multiple features, has one goal in mind. “Thryv’s fully mobile, and it’s packed with features that help contractors work smarter from the field. Thryv helps them get new jobs, manage their jobs, and get recognized online — all so they can get back to work.”

Thryv includes:

  • Online appointment scheduling
  • Contact and client management
  • Estimates, invoices and payment processing
  • Online reputation management
  • And more

Headed to the show? Schedule a Thryv demo to get a hands-on, personalized demonstration of how Thryv can do the heavy lifting for your small business.

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the simple, easy-to-use software Thryv® that helps small business owners with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv provides modernized business functions allowing them to manage their time, communicate with clients, and get paid. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 25 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.


© Business Wire 2019
