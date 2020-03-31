Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thryv Small Business Foundation Announces Urgently Needed Grant Program for SMBs Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

The Thryv Small Business Foundation announced today its Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program, a grant application program that will award immediate grants to struggling small businesses. The program, sponsored by Thryv, Inc., its leadership team, several Thryv, Inc. board members and other donors, will award qualifying applicants grants between $2,500 and $15,000.

The Thryv Small Business Foundation is the 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization created by small business automation software provider Thryv, Inc.

“We are proud to be offering small businesses this grant money in their time of need,” said Matthew Gourgeot who oversees the foundation. “Small businesses should apply immediately if they need help because we hope to disburse these funds as soon as possible.”

Gourgeot said the foundation seeks to help SMBs deal with the financial burdens associated with the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small businesses should apply for a grant via the Company’s online application process at thryvfoundation.org. Grants will be made on a first come, first served basis so businesses should act quickly. Criteria is available online and all applications must be submitted by April 30, 2020.

“We know small businesses are the lifeblood of our American economy,” said Thryv, Inc. CEO Joe Walsh, “and through the foundation’s actions, we are making a difference to ensure SMBs continue to stay strong.”

The Thryv Foundation invests in small businesses through education and efforts like its Small Business Ambassador Program, which offers live webinar and seminar training around the country.

In addition, the foundation develops entrepreneurs by speaking to and working with Small Business Development Centers, vocational schools and local communities; and invests in small business America through in-kind donations and small business grants gifting the tools needed to start, run and grow their businesses.

About Thryv, Inc.
Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the simple, easy-to-use software Thryv® that helps small business owners with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv provides modernized business functions allowing them to manage their time, communicate with clients, and get paid. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 350,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 25 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:50pTULA Skincare Launches “Masks for Masks” Donation Program to Help Protect NYC's COVID-19 Frontline Healthcare Workers
GL
06:50pResolution Minerals Ltd Conference Call
AW
06:48pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation on Behalf of Charter Communications Inc. Investors (CHTR)
GL
06:46pCYMAT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Reliance on Interim Financial Statement Filing Extension
AQ
06:42pXXL ASA : - Key information relating to the rights issue to be carried out by XXL ASA
AQ
06:41pCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS : Connexion's Innovative Tools Have Ever-Increasing Popularity with Customers During the COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
06:36pBAYHORSE SILVER : Amends Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
06:35pXXL : announces new bank financing of NOK 1,450 million and underwritten rights issue of NOK 400 million
AQ
06:34pKKSP Acquires Prime Engineered Components
BU
06:33pSALLY BEAUTY : Appoints Marlo Cormier As Senior Vice President – Finance and Chief Accounting Officer
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. backs minimum flights on airline routes in assistance review
2AMARIN CORPORATION PLC : INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against..
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GE : Announces Completion of BioPharma Sale to Danaher, Receives $20 Billion Net Ca..
4MAHA ENERGY AB (PUBL) : Maha Energy AB Announces the Acquisition of Certain Onshore Producing Properties in th..
5MEDMIRA INC. : MEDMIRA : Reports Second Quarter Results FY2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group