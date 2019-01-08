Thubrikar Announces First-in-Human Implant with the Optimum TAVI System

Thubrikar Aortic Valve, Inc., a privately held medical device company,
today announced the first human implant of the Optimum TAV using their
transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system.
The implant commences a clinical trial sponsored by the Company’s
Brazilian licensee, Labcor Laboratórios Ltda., who manufactured the
implanted valve designed by Thubrikar.
Dr. Mathew Williams, Director of the Heart Valve Center at NYU Langone
Health in the U.S., proctored the team of cardiac surgeons and
interventional cardiologists, that included Dr. Gustavo Kikuta, Dr.
Pedro Jazbik, and others, to do the implant at the Hospital
Universitario Pedro Ernesto in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 3 weeks ago.
Other participants from Thubrikar were Samuel Evans, Jason Mattis, Mano
Thubrikar, and Dr. Vishal Thubrikar.
The patient is a 79-year-old woman with severe aortic stenosis. The
“Optimum TAV” valve was implanted percutaneously through the femoral
artery. She experienced no complications and was discharged home and is
doing very well. The Optimum TAV was functioning very well without any
leak.
Dr. Ivan Casagrande, co-founder of Labcor said, “We are very pleased to
initiate this clinical trial of the licensed technology from Thubrikar
and anticipate completion of the trial in 2019.”
Dr. Joaquin Coutinho, Head of Cardiac Surgery at Pedro Ernesto, said “We
are particularly excited to witness the success of the FIH of this
important next-gen TAVI system, and we look forward to participating in
Labcor’s clinical trial of these devices in Brazil.”
Dr. Mano Thubrikar, inventor of the Optimum TAVI system and the
Company’s Founder and President stated, “Our system has demonstrated
initial clinical feasibility and we look forward to ongoing clinical
data of our technologies from Labcor. For a smaller company with less
resources than many others in the TAVI field, for us to do FIH in 8
years with a resounding success is making history. Furthermore, our
preclinical data shows that our valve is comparable to surgical valves
in durability, thus overcoming the last road block for TAVI to be used
in younger patients.”
The worldwide patient population for severe aortic stenosis is estimated
at over 400,000 per year which explains the extensive effort being made
by many large multinational medical companies, as well as several
start-up venture companies that have focused for the last decade on
aortic valve replacement using a transcatheter approach which avoids
open heart surgery. However, many of the start-ups have had to end
and/or restart their program because of their valve’s compromised
function. As long-term data becomes available and a more durable TAV
arises, TAVI is expected to replace surgery for nearly all aortic valve
replacements.
Dr. Williams reports disclosures with Thubrikar Aortic Valve, Inc.
About Thubrikar Aortic Valve, Inc. and its Optimum TAVI System
Thubrikar Aortic Valve, Inc. is a privately held medical device company
based in Norristown, PA that has developed a next-generation
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) device and delivery
catheter, collectively called the “Optimum TAVI System.” The Optimum TAV
was designed after the natural valve using 30 years of research by the
Company’s Founder, Dr. Mano Thubrikar, author of “The Aortic Valve.” The
PRECISION CATHETER is specific to Optimum TAV. The Optimum TAVI System
will be available in multiple sizes. For more information, please visit: www.TAVI.us
About Labcor Laboratórios Ltda.
Founded in 1984, Labcor is a world-renowned company
that specializes in the manufacturing of biological prostheses. Located
in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Labcor has already achieved over 150,000
implants of its surgical hearts valves throughout the world. For more
information, please visit: www.labcor.com.br
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006144/en/