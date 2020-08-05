Thumbtack : Adds Chief Financial Officer and Board Member

Company Names Larry Roseman as CFO and Appoints Sean Aggarwal to Board of Directors

Thumbtack, a leading local services marketplace, today announced the appointment of Larry Roseman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the addition of Sean Aggarwal to its Board of Directors as Chair of the Audit Committee.

“Larry and Sean bring a deep understanding of marketplace businesses and proven track record scaling companies to create value,” said Marco Zappacosta, Co-Founder and CEO of Thumbtack. “Larry brings financial leadership experience across public companies, investment banking, and public accounting while Sean has helped grow some of the biggest companies in the world. Their knowledge and contributions will be invaluable.”

In his role as CFO, Roseman will continue to build Thumbtack’s financial infrastructure and scale the company’s finance function. Leading finance, accounting, FP&A, and analytics, he will report directly to Zappacosta.

Roseman brings over 20 years of broad finance experience and joins Thumbtack following over six years in senior finance leadership positions at eBay including regional and divisional CFO roles at eBay Classifieds in both the United States and Europe. Prior to eBay, he spent 12 years as an investment banker at Guggenheim, J.P. Morgan, and Bear Stearns following more than five years working as an accountant at Ernst & Young.

“Thumbtack has built an elegant solution to solve a real need in the market,” said Roseman. “I look forward to helping build even more ways our platform can serve our customers and community of professionals.”

Bringing over 25 years of finance experience, Aggarwal started his career as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch before leading finance organizations at some of the biggest companies in the world like PepsiCo, Amazon, eBay, and PayPal. Most recently, he served as CFO at Trulia. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board at Lyft and also sits on the Boards of Arlo Technologies and Yatra Online.

“Thumbtack is a service that we all need in our lives,” said Aggarwal. “The company is fundamentally rethinking an enormous industry. I am excited to help the team deliver on its mission.”

With the appointment of Aggarwal, Thumbtack’s board consists of six members, including Lily Sarafan, President and CEO of Home Care Assistance; Jed Katz, managing director, Javelin Venture Partners; Bryan Schreier, partner, Sequoia; Jonathan Swanson, co-founder, Thumbtack; and Marco Zappacosta, CEO and co-founder, Thumbtack.

About Thumbtack

Thumbtack (www.thumbtack.com) is a local services marketplace helping customers find and hire skilled professionals. Our app intelligently matches customers to electricians, landscapers, photographers and more with the right expertise, availability, and pricing. Since 2008, Thumbtack has helped millions of Americans get more done and hundreds of thousands of service providers build sustainable businesses. Headquartered in San Francisco, Thumbtack has raised more than $400 million from Sequoia Capital, Baillie Gifford, Capital G, Javelin Venture Partners, and Tiger Global Management among others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200805005068/en/