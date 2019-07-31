Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thunder Energies Announces the Up-Listing of TNRG to the OTC:QB Venture Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 06:06am EDT

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Energies Corporation is pleased to announce that on July 29, 2019,  TNRG has been up-listed to the OTCQB Venture Market.

Dr. R. M. Santilli, CEO, states: "The OTC:QB trading exchange is  for developmental stage companies that are current in their SEC reporting, have a minimum bid price of $0.01, undergo a management certification  process and abide to special standards of transparency and good practice. This is an important milestone of our Company because as  a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. I am pleased to report below the announcement  of up-listing received from the OTC Market Group."

OTC Markets Group Inc., operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Thunder Energies Corp. (OTCQB: TNRG) The business of Thunder Energies Corporation ("TEC") is focused, depending on funding, on the manufacturing, sale and service of three new cutting edge technologies (patents and trademarks pending): the new Santilli telescopes with concave lenses; the new hadronic reactors for the synthesis of the neutron from the hydrogen gas, and the new HyperFurnaces for the full combustion of fossil fuels. These technologies have been organized into three Divisions: Optics Division, Nuclear Division, Combustion Division. 

Paul Knopick
E & E Communications
pknopick@eandecommuniwww.cations.com
940.262.3584

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thunder-energies-announces-the-up-listing-of-tnrg-to-the-otcqb-venture-market-300893691.html

SOURCE Thunder Energies Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:22aHOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:22aJANUS HENDERSON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS OF JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:22aLLOYDS BANKING : 1st Half Pretax Profit Missed Forecasts on PPI Hit -- Earnings Review
DJ
06:21aTRIUMPH GROUP : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aGlobal Stocks Waver Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
06:20aDAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL : PT Hero Supermarket Tbk First Half 2019 Results
PU
06:20aCHAARAT GOLD : Conference call and webcast
PU
06:20aNTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO Develops Drone Platform API for Expanded Drone Applications; - Trial with NEXSYS-ONE demonstrates automated inspection and maintenance system -
AQ
06:20aSYMRISE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:18aPuma raises full-year guidance after Man City and basketball boost
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group