Thunder Energies Announces the Up-Listing of TNRG to the OTC:QB Venture Market

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Energies Corporation is pleased to announce that on July 29, 2019, TNRG has been up-listed to the OTCQB Venture Market.



Dr. R. M. Santilli, CEO, states: "The OTC:QB trading exchange is for developmental stage companies that are current in their SEC reporting, have a minimum bid price of $0.01, undergo a management certification process and abide to special standards of transparency and good practice. This is an important milestone of our Company because as a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. I am pleased to report below the announcement of up-listing received from the OTC Market Group."

OTC Markets Group Inc., operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Thunder Energies Corp. (OTCQB: TNRG) The business of Thunder Energies Corporation ("TEC") is focused, depending on funding, on the manufacturing, sale and service of three new cutting edge technologies (patents and trademarks pending): the new Santilli telescopes with concave lenses; the new hadronic reactors for the synthesis of the neutron from the hydrogen gas, and the new HyperFurnaces for the full combustion of fossil fuels. These technologies have been organized into three Divisions: Optics Division, Nuclear Division, Combustion Division.

